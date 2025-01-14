Expand / Collapse search
Opinion

5 keys to understanding America’s presidential inauguration

An incoming president uses his inaugural address to point Americans to a hopeful future

By Jane Hampton Cook Fox News
Published | Updated
The Presidential Inauguration is about a Peaceful Transfer of Power

Presidential inaugurations show the world America’s orderly, peaceful transfer of power, which is the hallmark of America’s system of government. 

Because the United States was born after a bloody revolution, the presidential inauguration ceremony is a tangible, visible picture of a government based on representation, not royalty. Americans said goodbye to "God save the king" in 1776 to embrace "We the people of the United States." 

Ronald Reagan, 1981: "In the eyes of many in the world, this every-four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle."

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Donald Trump with Melania Trump as he is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Presidential Inauguration Shows Respect for God

To signal they can’t perform the responsibilities of president alone, presidents often show reverence for God in their inaugural addresses. For his oath of office, George Washington underscored his commitment by placing his left hand on a Bible opened to Genesis 49-50, which featured a transition of power after the death of Jacob. Washington held up his right hand and recited the oath. After he finished, he kissed the Bible and bowed.

OUR LONG NATIONAL BIDEN NIGHTMARE IS ALMOST OVER. TRUMP INVICTUS IS NOW LIBERATED

George Washington, 1789: "No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the invisible hand, which conducts the affairs of men more than the people of the United States."

Franklin Roosevelt, 1933: "In this dedication of a nation we humbly ask the blessing of God."

President George Washington delivers his inaugural address in the Senate Chamber of Old Federal Hall in New York on April 30, 1789. (AP Photo)

President George Washington delivers his inaugural address in the Senate Chamber of Old Federal Hall in New York on April 30, 1789. (AP)

The Presidential Inauguration is an Act of Unity

The presidential inauguration is the literal coming together of the government’s three branches. The president takes an oath from the Supreme Court’s chief justice on the steps of the Capitol, which houses Congress. 

THE SUCCESS OF TRUMP’S SECOND PRESIDENCY COULD RISE OR FALL ON AN UNPRECEDENTED PARTNERSHIP

In one moment, the three branches of government – executive, judicial and legislative – are on display, united under the U.S. Constitution. Often presidents issue a call to unity, to put the "united" back into the United States after a contentious campaign.

Abraham Lincoln, 1861: "We are not enemies, but friends... The mystic chords of memory... will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched... by the better angels of our nature."

Lincoln inauguration

President Abraham Lincoln speaks at his second inauguration, March 4, 1865. (Fotosearch/Getty Images)

John F. Kennedy, 1961: "We observe today not a victory of party, but a celebration of freedom."

The Presidential Inauguration Often Recalls the Nation’s Past

Presidents usually use their inaugural address to remind Americans of the nation’s past, particularly the nation’s founding and the most recent past that led to their inauguration. 

Bill Clinton, 1993: "When George Washington first took the oath I have just sworn to uphold, news traveled slowly across the land by horseback and across the ocean by boat. Now, the sights and sounds of this ceremony are broadcast instantaneously to billions around the world."

First Lady Nancy Reagan looks on as President Ronald Reagan is sworn in

With first lady Nancy Reagan at his side, President Ronald Reagan is sworn in during ceremonies in the Rotunda beneath the Capitol Dome in Washington on Jan. 21, 1985. The ceremony was forced indoors due to the record cold. ( AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

George W. Bush, 2005: "From the day of our Founding, we have proclaimed that every man and woman on this earth has rights, and dignity, and matchless value, because they bear the image of the Maker of Heaven and Earth."

The Presidential Inauguration Points to a Hopeful Future 

An incoming president uses his inaugural address to point Americans to the future. Unlike the raucous nature of a campaign event, the president will paint a big picture using broad strokes to explain the policies he plans to implement. He uses memorable, poetic rhetoric to inspire Americans and give them hope for the days ahead under his administration.

John F. Kennedy, 1961: "And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country."

JFK Inaugural Address

President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural address, Jan. 20, 1961. (Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY JANE HAMPTON COOK

Jane Hampton Cook, presidential historian, former White House webmaster to George W. Bush, and author of 18 books, including "American Phoenix" (janecook.com) and a 2025 Historic Quotes Calendar.

