Washington State University offers free 'Queer Pole Fit' classes to offer 'inclusive' space, challenge stigmas

Washington State University (WSU) is offering free "Queer Pole Fit" classes to help challenge the stigma surrounding pole dancing and offer an inclusive "safe space" for "queer" people.

The free classes, hosted each Friday, do not require registration and are "open to all who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies!" according to a description on the university's website.

"Queer Pole Fit is meant to create a community and environment that helps folks feel safe and disrupt stereotypical ideas about pole dancing. Taught by our queer pole instructors, come as you are, and enjoy this fun and challenging format," the class description continues.

POLE DANCING STUDIO DEFENDS VIRAL ‘MOMMY AND ME’ CLASS ALLOWING KIDS TO TRY POLE TECHNIQUES WITH PARENTS

Laura Yasinitsky, the University Recreation fitness coordinator, told The Daily Evergreen – the university's news source – in a recent piece that the classes serve a purpose of welcoming those who are traditionally left out or not "supported" in their fitness journey.

"This is labeled queer. You’re allowed to present however you are, and you will be seen exactly in that way," she said.

Yasinitsky added that the program's goal is to "break" boundaries and welcome beginners to a "safe space" that allows them to "try something new."

PRINCETON GENDER STUDIES PROGRAM TO OFFER ‘SEX WORK,’ ‘QUEER SPACES’ COURSES

Ri Scovel, a Queer Pole Fit instructor, told the outlet that, by focusing on the "queer" demographic, the course challenges the pattern of pole classes being addressed to "ladies," expanding the sport to a frequently ignored group while also granting space to a stigmatized method of dance.

The university began offering the classes last January and continues to attract new people, reports say.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Washington State University for additional comment about the course but has yet to receive a response.