University law school participates with legal org in 'name and gender correction clinic' at library

A legal organization, in partnership with the University of Arkansas law school, hosted a "Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic" on Thursday at the Fayetteville Public Library.

As part of Pro Bono Week, volunteer law students and local attorneys in partnership with the Legal Aid of Arkansas provided free legal assistance to members of the public seeking name or gender marker changes at the public library.

Pro Bono Week, which is celebrated nationwide from Oct. 20-26 under the theme "Making Justice a Reality in Our Communities," includes events like panel discussions, pro bono opportunities for students and attorneys, community service events and donation drives, according to the university's website.

A graphic on Facebook touts the "name and gender correction clinic."

Legal Aid of Arkansas, which is partnering with the university on the event, is a nonprofit that provides free legal services in civil cases to low-income individuals who live in Arkansas. It aims to serve "low-income Arkansans by championing equal access to justice for all regardless of economic or social circumstances," according to its website.

A senior congressional attorney and alumnus of the law school told Fox News Digital he thought the event was "absolutely insane and unfathomable."

"Arkansans should be outraged that their tax dollars are going to an institution that is more focused on woke ideology than teaching students how to be great lawyers and pass the bar exam," he said.

Another attorney and alum told Fox News Digital that while pro bono legal service is a great way for attorneys to give back and help community members who are in need of legal counsel, it typically involves matters like family law, housing, health and shelter, free of charge.

"The University of Arkansas School of Law’s sponsored ‘Free Name & Gender Correction’ clinic is not the type of pro bono work or legal clinic that helps those in need," he said. "Nor does it carry the value clinics are designed to offer law students."

"Rather, this event puts people with REAL problems behind people whose problem is one of self-creation," he added. "University of Arkansas Law students can provide a great deal of help to the community, but instead they’ll be too busy changing people’s ‘gender markers.' All to promote the law school’s liberal agenda. It is a real shame."

Executive Director of Legal Aid of Arkansas, Lee Richardson, told Fox News Digital in a statement that it believes that "the humblest among us should be the peer of the most affluent when seeking justice, and clinics such as this provide efficient access to services for those who might not otherwise be able to afford them."

"Legal clinics where we seal criminal records after someone has successfully completed their sentence, prepare simple wills and other estate planning documents, and help with name changes, are effective ways to engage law students in practical experience, collaborate with pro bono partners who can volunteer a few hours but not take on extended legal cases, and provide much needed services in the community," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the University of Arkansas Law School for comment.