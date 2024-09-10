Tulsi Gabbard reveals how she 'dissected' Kamala Harris during 2019 Dem primary debate

Tulsi Gabbard revealed on Monday how she went about calling out Vice President Kamala Harris on the debate stage during the Democratic primaries in 2019 during an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"She was treated with kid gloves by the mainstream propaganda media. She was treated with kid gloves, even by every other candidate that was on that debate stage. No one questioned her, challenged her, or called her out for the record as prosecutor that she claimed to be proud of," Gabbard said.

The former congresswoman called out Harris in a 2019 primary debate where she hammered the then-Democratic senator for jailing hundreds of Californians for marijuana violations while she was attorney general, yet bragged about her own use of the drug.

"She talked every day about how she'd be a prosecutor president, but no one questioned her about what that record was and how that would translate if she were president. And, I pointed out the hypocrisy. I pointed out the hypocrisy of how she would do one thing, and when the standard was held to herself, she did the exact opposite," she continued.

"She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana," Gabbard said on the debate stage in 2019.

Gabbard told Watters that Donald Trump had a similar opportunity to call out Harris on Tuesday night.

"We are seeing that opportunity again in this debate coming up tomorrow night for President Trump to do the very same thing, what Kamala Harris is saying, the lies that she is selling to the American people now is the exact opposite of the record that she has had, frankly, as the incumbent in this race. She's been in the White House for the last three and a half years, almost four years, not President Trump," Gabbard said.

Gabbard was recruited by Trump's team to help prep the former president for the ABC News debate on Tuesday.

The former 2019 Democratic presidential candidate also warned that Harris should not be underestimated.

Gabbard has already taken part in a practice session with former President Trump at his private club and home, Mar-a-Lago, The New York Times reported.

"There are very real issues and challenges that are happening today directly because of Kamala Harris and her record, and that's the seriousness with which they are treating this debate to actually learn the truth about Kamala Harris. President Trump knows her record. He obviously has a record of success that he can stand on, and he's going to challenge Kamala Harris on exactly that and keep reminding voters who she really is, not the actor that she will present herself to be tomorrow night," Gabbard told Watters.

