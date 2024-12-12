Trump's incoming border czar hails meeting with Mayor Eric Adams: 'NYC is about to get a lot safer'

Incoming border czar Tom Homan met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to discuss the city’s ongoing migrant crisis and strategies for deporting illegal migrants with the help of the New York Police Department.

Homan, who served as acting director of ICE during President Donald Trump’s first term, has been appointed by the newly-minted president-elect to serve as the border czar in the incoming administration.

"It went great," Homan told Sean Hannity on Thursday night. "Look, I sat down with the mayor for well over an hour. He gets it. And today he proved that as the mayor in New York City, he's more concerned with public safety than politics. I wish the mayor of Chicago and the San Diego City council mayor and Governor Pritzker, I wish they'd all take a page out of Mayor Eric Adams' playbook."

Homan recalled how the "ex-cop" came out of Adams during their closed-door meeting Thursday in New York.

"He really cares about public safety, and he's putting politics aside. He wants to help ICE take criminal threats off the street. He wants to help ICE look for national security threats. He wants to help ICE find over 340,000 missing children, which many are going to be in the city. So a great meeting."

"Hats off to the mayor for coming to the table and working with us," credited Homan.

Homan disclosed that since his meeting with the New York mayor, other leaders from across the aisle have reached out to him.

"I've been contacted by a couple of other mayors, even Governor Pritzker… he's willing to sit down. So I think what Mayor Adams did today is not only good for New York City, I think it's going to be a domino effect. I'm hoping that some of the mayors come forward after seeing the success we had today," said Homan.

Homan further praised Adams for his desire to "understand" how ICE does its job and his willingness to use executive orders to address some of the "roadblocks" New York City faces.

"He [Adams] has told me that he's going to look at executive orders to undo some of the damage done by de Blasio," Homan remarked. "He would like to see us back in Rikers Island to arrest the bad guy in the safety and security of the jail, rather than release them into the community and put the community at risk and my officers at risk – the risk of somebody in the community rather than in a jail. He wants his law enforcement officers in the precincts to release criminal aliens to us and not on the street."

Homan addressed speaking with Adams about the NYPD assisting with locating and apprehending illegal immigrants throughout the city.

Adams "has a lot of uniforms in this city that know what's going on in their neighborhoods," said Homan. "The NYPD has one of the best intelligence apparatuses in the entire world, that he's going to help us with. So we're going to count on every uniform in this city to give us information on where the criminals are at."

Recent reports indicate that New York City is currently home to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants with nearly 60,000 "criminal" migrants amid increasing concerns about safety and resources.

Laken Riley's name also came up during the meeting, according to Homan, while discussing illegal migrants roaming the streets of New York.

"Laken Riley's killer was arrested here in New York City for endangering a child. If things were different, ICE could have took custody of him rather than releasing him and him going to Georgia to commit that horrendous murder," Homan stated. "So he [Adams] asked a lot of great questions and I left that meeting feeling really good, and we're going to continue our conversations."

After the meeting with Adams, the incoming border czar expressed confidence, saying that New York City is "about to get a lot safer."

"I think New York City is about to send a strong message to the rest of the world that we're taking the right steps to take public safety threats, especially those who are not supposed to be in this country to begin with… We're going to make New York safer," pledged Homan.