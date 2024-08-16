Texas county reworks guaranteed income program after legal blow by state’s supreme court

Harris County, Texas leaders on Thursday approved changes to a guaranteed income program after it was challenged and struck down by the state's Supreme Court.

"Hundreds of Harris County families were counting on $500 monthly payments back in April to help lift them out of poverty, and they were left in the lurch because of Texas state leaders’ political posturing," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a press release.

Due to the legal challenges against the guaranteed income program, Uplift Harris, the Harris County Commissioners Court placed restrictions on the program participants' spending.

Under the new version of Uplift Harris, approximately 1,600 families who were enrolled in the program back in March will receive a preloaded $500 monthly debit card that is limited to essential needs like grocery shopping and medicine. Participants are expected to receive the debit cards in four months.

"While launching this new program instead of a guaranteed income program isn’t ideal, it’s the best way we can try to keep our promise to these families," Hidalgo said.

Uplift Harris was passed by a 4-1 vote last year. The Harris County Commissioners Court is an elected body of four policymaking actors and the county judge that meets bi-weekly to serve Harris County, Texas. The county judge serves as the county's chief executive officer.

The program was funded with $20.5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Houston, the largest city in Texas, makes up most of Harris County's population.

Commissioner Tom Ramsey of Precinct 3 told Fox News Digital that "this is not the way to do it."

"While all of us on the court want to help Harris County residents, this is not the way to do it. This court has a history of trying to rewrite the lines and rules and laws and this is just another example," Ramsey said.

He added that "this program will benefit a very few, select people and this same amount of money could help so many more if it was used properly."

Ramsey went on to say, "Harris County has a spending problem, not a revenue problem. You can invest $20M in the most underserved neighborhood in Harris County and change it for 50 years. Instead, we’re spending $20M to give less than 2,000 families $500/month for 18 months."

He continued, "We’re told what they can spend can be somewhat restricted through a debit card, but why attempt to do something we have already been told is not legal? This is bad policy."

Last week, the commissioners were looking to revive Uplift Harris after it was struck down by the Texas Supreme Court. Ramsey told Fox News Digital that his colleagues were trying to "sidestep" the legal challenge against the program.

Harris County officials met to discuss reviving the program and limiting the funds to approved spending categories, a move that Hidalgo said should prevent any legal challenges against the program.

The effort came after the Texas Supreme Court issued a ruling in June that prohibited Harris County from operating Uplift Harris.

The court raised "serious doubt" about the constitutional merits of the program.

Uplift Harris was never able to distribute the funds due to the court order. It would have distributed $500 per month for 18 months to selected participants, The program started on Jan. 12, and enrolled over 1,900 applicants among a pool of more than 80,000 applications.

Hidalgo's office stated that the number of applications demonstrates "the huge need for anti-poverty programs in Harris County," citing data that 1 in 6 people in Harris County live in poverty and 2 in 5 reported that they could not afford a $400 emergency.

The Texas Supreme Court's ruling on Uplift Harris came after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit arguing that Uplift Harris is "plainly unconstitutional.: Paxton's lawsuit stemmed from Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt urged the attorney general to review Uplift Harris' constitutional merits soon after the program launched.

Harris County is among many municipalities and lawmaking bodies pushing guaranteed income programs. The programs have become a trend across the U.S., with some facing legal and funding challenges.