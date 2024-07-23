Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Tennessee removes sex workers with HIV from the sex offender registry

83 residents were estimated to be on the registry for aggravated prostitution

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Police looking for two suspects after Tennessee mass shooting Video

Police looking for two suspects after Tennessee mass shooting

Fox News’ Madison Scarpino reports on the Memphis, Tennessee block party shooting that left two killed and six others injured.

Tennessee has agreed to remove sex workers with HIV from the sex offender registry following two lawsuits that argued the state’s law did not account for evolving science on the spread and prevention of the disease, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press

The state’s decades-lasting laws made prostitution a misdemeanor for the majority of sex workers, but a felony for those who were HIV-positive.  

Eighty-three residents of the state were on the registry for aggravated prostitution, according to the lawsuit. This classification posed limits on housing, work and relationships with minor relatives.  

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE DISMISSES CONCERNS BIDEN CAN'T FINISH HIS TERM: 'I THINK IT'S RIDICULOUS' 

"Plaintiffs argue that the Aggravated Prostitution statute is rooted in fear and discrimination, targeting people living with HIV for harsh punishment and forcing them to register as "violent sex offenders" for the rest of their lives," the ACLU said in an October press release when the court case was filed. "Criminalizing people with HIV defies evidence-based best practices and is patently unlawful as it singles out people living with HIV — a protected disability — for harsher punishment." 

Gov. Bill Lee, R-Tenn., signed a settlement agreeing that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation would alert those now wrongly on the sex offender registry that they can make a written request for removal. Victims of human trafficking were able to get their aggravated prostitution records expunged earlier this year after the law was tweaked.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 16: Tenessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Attorney General's Office to ask about the litigation.

"The General Assembly recently amended the sex offender registry statutes to remove aggravated prostitution from the list of offenses that require registration," Director of Communications Amy Lannom Wilhite told Fox News. "The plaintiffs have agreed to drop their challenges to the registry statutes as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation implements those amendments. The TBI has removed multiple registrants who were made eligible for removal by the amendments and who requested to be removed. The litigation is ongoing, though, as our Office continues to defend Tennessee’s prohibition of aggravated prostitution."