Stephen A. Smith dunks on those attempting to 'kiss Trump's ring' to avoid being 'targeted'

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith had some harsh criticism for individuals trying to regain President-elect Donald Trump's favor in an effort to avoid being "targeted." Smith expressed frustration with the hypocrisy he saw in the media and others, who had previously labeled the incoming president a "racist" and had drawn comparisons to Hitler.

"What we found out post-election is how so many people on the left were a part of it," Smith told "Hannity" on Thursday. "You know, when you think about and hear about what Biden's position is and now he and his family don't necessarily vibe with Nancy Pelosi anymore… They feel betrayed. They wondered about what they feel about Obama, even though former President Barack Obama put out that very nice tweet about Joe Biden a couple of days ago… We see Kamala Harris and some of the things that they're saying about her now, and they weren't saying it before."

"And then you see the media," Smith continued. "As you say, the media, and what are people doing? They're jumping down to Mar-a-Lago to kiss his [Trump's] ring. They're trying to make sure that he's not going to be targeting them. All of a sudden, you don't hear ‘racist’ now, you don't hear associations with Nazis and Hitler and all of this other stuff."

"So wait a minute here. You were sitting around convincing everybody and their grandmamma that this dude was just completely unfit, the worst scourge to the earth that you could find, and now suddenly that you find yourself in this position."

Smith's comments come on the heels of companies and other high-profile individuals now wanting to be associated with Trump after his decisive election win.

The ESPN host also voiced his frustration with Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill in the wake of the victory.

"The man won the election. The American people have spoken," Smith admitted. "What the hell are you doing on Capitol Hill acting like you're still on the campaign trail, talking about him like they're both at stake? He's your president now. You have to sit up there and say, I hope he does well for this country. I hope he does the kind of things he says he's going to do."

"You can't be rooting against him because you don't like him at the expense of the United States of America. We have gotten to that point in our society where you have people that are doing that and that's the real problem in America," Smith stated.