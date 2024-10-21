Small town Indiana resident complain their kids are 'falling behind' in schools after an influx of migrants

An influx of migrants from Haiti has reportedly overwhelmed local schools in Logransport, Indiana, to the point that residents are choosing to homeschool their children instead.

"Thousands of migrants from Haiti and dozens of other countries have arrived in this isolated Indiana city of 18,000 in just a few years," The New York Post reported. "The number of Haitian immigrant students in the Logansport schools has increased 15-fold, from 14 in 2021 to 207 this year."

The Post highlighted how residents are "furious" because they feel their kids are being pushed out by migrant children and they place a lot of the blame at President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nancy Baker, a 44-year-old local mother of two said that if she spoke to Vice President Kamala Harris, her message to her would be,"Get off my property," later deriding the vice president by saying, "I don’t see how she can stand behind Biden the whole time, and she keeps deflecting anytime they ask questions."

Baker said that her 16-year-old daughter, Cheyenne, an honor roll student, dropped out of the local high school because overwhelmed teachers have less time and attention to attend to their English-speaking students.

"There were way too many kids, and it seemed to her that since they didn’t speak the language, or didnt understand what was going on, they were getting more attention," the mother told the Post. "You can’t just focus all your resources on one group of children and everybody else is falling behind."

Cheyenne, having given up on Logansport High School, enrolled in an online homeschool instead.

The young student also spoke to The Post about how the migrant crisis has impacted classrooms, to the point where, "It’s like the teacher is so busy with them that no one else gets to learn anything, it feels like."

Logansport High School didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Baker said that migrants are a concern to the community-at-large. She claims her daughter was accosted on the way to a coffee shop by migrants who "chased her" and is now "scared to go outside."

Baker, who said she doesn’t feel safe in town, said that the migrant crisis clearly crossed a line.

"We can help people, that’s fine. But not at the cost of our children," she said.

Another mother of two, Candice Espinoza, recounted her own concerning encounter with migrants.

"It’s not safe. They just stare at you and won’t talk to you," she told The Post. "They stand there staring at my house with cameras on their phones. I don’t know if they’re recording, what they’re doing."

"You don’t feel easy when someone is constantly watching you," the 32-year-old photographer added. "They’ve been there at night and I will not lie, it’s scared me to death. Three guys just standing in the dark staring around in the neighborhood, that’s scary. I don’t care what color you are. That’s not something I want."

She said the migrants standing outside have affected her business because clients are too "scared" to get out of their vehicles.

Espinoza said her message to Harris would be, "do something. Our community cannot withstand this many people being here."

The solution according to Espinoza is to vote for former President Trump in the upcoming election.

"I know that when he becomes president, that’s when our state will become better," she said. "That’s when our country will become better. He stands for the people. What is Harris doing?"

Logansport Mayor Chris Martin, who estimated the number of new Haitian migrants between 2,000 to 3,000 over the last four years, has acknowledged that the city has "some assimilation issues" with the migrants, but attributed them to "different culture beliefs."

He also told the Post that he wished national figures like Trump and Harris would take action to solve the problem rather than just talk about it.

"Simply put: Stop playing politics with the smaller communities. We don’t like this. We don’t appreciate this. We would rather you do your job and actually do something instead of talking about this," he said.