Silicon Valley anti-aging influencer says he does not believe he'll die

Tech billionaire and anti-aging influencer Bryan Johnson responded plainly that he does not believe he is going to die, thanks to his lifestyle.

Johnson appeared on The Free Press’ "Honestly" podcast with Bari Weiss on Tuesday to talk about his recent Netflix documentary "Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever" which detailed his strict regime for the goal of reaching immortality.

Calling himself "quantitatively" the healthiest person on record, Johnson answered outright that he does not believe he will die, though he was unclear about living "forever."

"Do you think that you’re going to die?" Weiss asked.

IMMORTALITY-SEEKING TECH MOGUL SAYS NEW 'GEN ZERO' OF HUMANITY WILL TRANSCEND 'ALL HUMAN NORMS'

"No," Johnson answered.

Weiss followed up, "You think you’re going to live forever?"

"Forever is not a concept the human mind can contemplate, but will we be able to radically extend life beyond our preconceived imaginations? Yes," Johnson replied. "Will it happen before my natural limit right now? My life expectancy is probably like, I don’t know, 80, 90, stuff like that if I maintain my health. But the technology is moving so quickly that…the species is either going to survive or die in this moment much sooner than my life expectancy will turn up."

Johnson’s lifestyle includes going to bed at 8:30 p.m., monitoring nighttime erections and even infusing his teenage son’s plasma into his blood stream.

When pressed about whether he’s "missing the things that make life," Johnson elaborated that mankind’s knowledge of life is still limited.

"Let’s just imagine we’re doing a thought experiment," Johnson began, "we’re hanging out with Homo erectus. They existed one million years ago. And we say to Homo erectus ‘Homo erectus, tell us, what is the purpose of life?’ And they’re going to grunt and be like ‘well, it’s about hunting and gathering, and we’re going to move our tribe. We’re going to have more war.’ They wouldn’t be able to tell you about quantum mechanics or about smartphones or about antibiotics or about the electromagnetic spectrum or about this new form of AI art. They’re not concepts that they understand."

He continued, "They wouldn’t be able to speak intelligently about what a beautiful life is. They’re just so primitive in their thought processes. We are as primitive as Homo erectus as we are to AI. We are equally as primitive. We cannot say anything intelligent about the future anymore. So the idea that we somehow have mastered existence and that we know what the purpose of existence is so silly of a notion."

He added that it’s important that people remain "incredibly humble" when contemplating existence and encouraged listeners "to dissolve our preconceived notions about what it means" when trying to achieve this lifestyle.

TECH MILLIONAIRE PURSUES QUEST FOR IMMORTALITY, PLANS TO REDUCE HIS ‘BIOLOGICAL AGE’

Johnson spoke to Fox News Digital last year about his lifestyle and boiled his perspective down to the simple mantra "don’t die."

"When you're baby steps away from having the powers of the gods, in this case, artificial intelligence, the only foe is death," he added. "There's no other foe. It's not a time to raise armies and conquer territory. That's a game for the previous centuries of Homo sapiens. It's not a game for us now. So, we're just at a different era of being human, and we need to update our gameplay as a species to understand where we're at."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP