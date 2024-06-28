Senior citizens concerned by Biden's debate showing, believe 'Biden is not a good performer': report

Multiple senior citizens and residents at an assisted living facility in Chevy Chase, Maryland, told Politico they were uncomfortable with President Biden's debate performance on Thursday night against former President Trump.

In one rambling statement on the American healthcare system, Biden declared during the debate: "We finally beat Medicare."

Following that statement, 81-year-old Barbara Goldberg "put her head in her hands," Politico reported, and repeated Biden's words as she watched the event unfold.

"We finally beat Medicare?" she said.

"I don’t like to see [Biden’s] gaffes, but I don’t like to see Trump going haywire and cockamamie either," Goldberg said.

"I think that he is rushing it, and he’s not looking at the camera for the most part," 81-year-old Meg Maguire told Politico. Maguire was visiting the assisted living facility during the debate Thursday night.

"In terms of just physical relationship to the camera, Trump is doing better," Maguire said, adding that "Trump says garbage."

"I do think Biden’s age is showing at this debate, and it pains me," she said.

"Let’s face it, a debate is a performance," Claire Moses, 83, told the outlet.

"Biden is not a good performer," Moses said. "And I’m very sad tonight because I think that Biden is a great president, and he is a great president because of what he has done, what he has accomplished, not how he speaks."

A host of political commentators and journalists called on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race in the hours following his debate performance.

"If Biden truly believes Democracy is on the line, he should step aside and let another Democrat step in to take on Trump. Put the country first," Alyssa Farah Griffin of "The View" said.

"Joe Biden should save his legacy by ending his candidacy," Vox correspondent Eric Levitz wrote.

