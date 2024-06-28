Expand / Collapse search
Senior citizens concerned by Biden's debate showing, believe 'Biden is not a good performer': report

CNN flash poll found 67% of debate-watchers thought Trump won

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Martha MacCallum: Trump 'stayed focused' while Biden had 'looks of confusion' Video

Martha MacCallum: Trump 'stayed focused' while Biden had 'looks of confusion'

Fox News hosts react to the first presidential debate between President Biden and former President Trump. (Courtesy: CNN)

Multiple senior citizens and residents at an assisted living facility in Chevy Chase, Maryland, told Politico they were uncomfortable with President Biden's debate performance on Thursday night against former President Trump. 

In one rambling statement on the American healthcare system, Biden declared during the debate: "We finally beat Medicare." 

Following that statement, 81-year-old Barbara Goldberg "put her head in her hands," Politico reported, and repeated Biden's words as she watched the event unfold. 

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

Joe Biden split image

Multiple senior citizens at an assisted living facility in Chevy Chase, Maryland, told Politico reporters that they were uncomfortable with President Biden's debate performance on Thursday night against former President Trump.  (Getty Images)

"We finally beat Medicare?" she said. 

"I don’t like to see [Biden’s] gaffes, but I don’t like to see Trump going haywire and cockamamie either," Goldberg said. 

"I think that he is rushing it, and he’s not looking at the camera for the most part," 81-year-old Meg Maguire told Politico. Maguire was visiting the assisted living facility during the debate Thursday night. 

"In terms of just physical relationship to the camera, Trump is doing better," Maguire said, adding that "Trump says garbage." 

"I do think Biden’s age is showing at this debate, and it pains me," she said. 

MEDIA FIGURES SHOCKED AT BIDEN'S 'BAD' DEBATE PERFORMANCE: 'TOTAL AND COMPLETE DISASTER'

Trump Biden debate collage

President Biden and former President Trump squared off in their high-stakes 2024 election debate rematch on Thursday. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, left, )

"Let’s face it, a debate is a performance," Claire Moses, 83, told the outlet. 

"Biden is not a good performer," Moses said. "And I’m very sad tonight because I think that Biden is a great president, and he is a great president because of what he has done, what he has accomplished, not how he speaks."

A host of political commentators and journalists called on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race in the hours following his debate performance.

"If Biden truly believes Democracy is on the line, he should step aside and let another Democrat step in to take on Trump. Put the country first," Alyssa Farah Griffin of "The View" said. 

"Joe Biden should save his legacy by ending his candidacy," Vox correspondent Eric Levitz wrote.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.