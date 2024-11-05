Seeing red? Social media erupts over first lady Jill Biden’s Election Day outfit

Social media erupted on Election Day when first lady Jill Biden wore a GOP-red colored pantsuit to cast her ballot.

President Biden famously announced in late July that he would be ending his re-election bid, following mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and a rough debate performance against former President Trump in June. Biden has since been largely absent from the campaign trail despite his vice president, Kamala Harris, emerging as his replacement on the ticket.

The Republican Party is synonymous with the color red, and the color is even used to indicate which states support former President Trump when election coverage features maps on television. The first lady’s wardrobe selection quickly raised eyebrows.

"Jill Biden is wearing the GOP's shade of red to cast her vote. Joe Biden is skipping the Kamala Harris watch party. Do the math," conservative influencer Ian Miles Cheong posted on X.

FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN TELLS ABC THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN DROPPING OUT OF THE RACE WAS 'RIGHT CALL'

Many took to X to joke that the first lady voted for Trump, as there has been speculation the Bidens are not thrilled with the way the president was forced to end his re-election bid.

"Jill wore all red to vote. As the wife of a democrat politician, there’s no way she doesn’t know how this looks. Biden and Jill are pissed," one user responded on X.

"Jill Biden is wearing MAGA red to go vote today," another pointed out.

Many others had thoughts on the first lady's outfit:

Last month, the outgoing first lady said her husband made the right call when he dropped out of the race.

"It’s time for something new," Biden told ABC News' Deborah Roberts. "It was the right call."