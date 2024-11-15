Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Trump will 'fix what is broken' and 'lives will be saved'

Catch-and-release will be over, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: More would be alive if this admin did their jobs

Sean Hannity: More would be alive if this admin did their jobs

WARNING: Graphic footage—Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the trial over Laken Riley's murder on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity envisions cartels no longer being able to "operate with impunity" and the end of "catch-and-release" on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Unlike Kamala Harris, Trump's border czar Tom Homan and the incoming DHS Secretary Kristi Noem — they are serious people. 

They are dedicated to fixing this problem and enforcing the law. The new Trump administration is already scouting out locations for big detention centers used to hold illegal immigrants before they are deported.  

On Jan. 20, 2025, not far away, catch-and-release will be over. Asylum abuse will be penalized. Latin American countries supporting or enabling this mass illegal immigration — they will face serious consequences. Cartels will no longer be able to operate with impunity. Millions of illegals will rightfully be deported one way or the other. Again, Donald Trump won — he won pledging to do this.  

This is what the American people want. I know the left, legacy media that nobody cares about, Democrats — they will scream bloody murder. Despite all the noise and all the predictable hysteria from the radical left, Donald Trump will fix what is broken. Thankfully, lives will be saved. 

