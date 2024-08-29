Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco

San Francisco to begin 'Equity Audit' of controversial statues: Concentration of 'White Supremacy'

San Francisco Arts Commission will review monuments showing 'power, privilege, White supremacy, patriarchy, and colonialism'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Activist who toppled Christopher Columbus statue speaks out Video

Activist who toppled Christopher Columbus statue speaks out

Activist who toppled Christopher Columbus statue at the Minnesota State Capitol Mike Forcia joins Jesse Watters Primetime to defend his actions.

The San Francisco Art Commission is planning on spending $3 million to begin efforts to remove and replace controversial monuments.

In a meeting last week, senior project manager Angela Carrier gave more details regarding the "Shaping Legacy" plan, a strategy to address more than 100 examples of monuments and memorials that show "a concentration that talks more about power, privilege, White supremacy, patriarchy, and colonialism."

"We have taken this moment to acknowledge and reckon with this moment of our past, how these monuments and memorials no longer represent the values that we say the city stands for and continues to ignore the stories of communities of color and reinforce inequities in race, gender and culture," Carrier said.

IT’S TIME TO RESURRECT STATUES OF HEROES TORN DOWN BY THE MOB. THEY ARE OUR NATIONAL TREASURES

Robert E. Lee statue

The San Francisco Art Commission provided an update regarding its "Shaping Legacy" project last week aimed at possibly removing and replacing statues and monuments deemed controversial. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

The plan was described by the commission as a "multi-year equity-focused commitment to critically examine the monuments and memorials in San Francisco’s Civic Art collection." The first step will include an "Equity Audit" and review of monuments in the collection.

"We will engage communities that have historically been excluded from the discussion," Carrier told the committee, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "The work of reckoning, repair and healing is not easy work."

The project will be funded by a $3 million grant from the Mellon Foundation. It is part of a larger plan called the "The Monuments Project" which will invest $250 million by 2025 to reimagine the public landscape.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

San Francisco began reviewing statues after protesters began defacing them during Black Lives Matter protests.

San Francisco began reviewing statues after protesters began defacing them during Black Lives Matter protests. (AP Photos)

"This work requires that we focus on race as we confront inequities of the past, reveal inequities of the present and develop effective strategies to move all of us towards an equitable future," Carrier said.

The initiative to review controversial statues began in 2018 after the commission agreed to renew debate over the "Early Days" sculpture that featured a Native American kneeling in front of a Spanish cowboy. The statue was later removed.

By 2020, following the George Floyd riots, Democratic Mayor London Breed formed the San Francisco Monuments and Memorials Advisory Committee on statues. The committee later recommended an equity audit in 2023.

Early Days statue

A statue known as "Early Days" that depicts a Native American at the feet of a Catholic missionary and Spanish cowboy stands on Fulton Street as part of the Pioneer Monument on March 12, 2018 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What the audit will do is decide which monuments are considered offensive today, and if so, what should replace them," former arts commissioner Dorka Keehn said in 2020. "A broader question is, ‘how long should any monument be in existence?'"

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.