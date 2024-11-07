Rubio tells Democrats to fire their pollsters for getting it wrong on Hispanic voters: 'They don't know jack'

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Democrats should "fire" their analysts and pollsters who woefully dropped the ball on Hispanic and Latino voters after President-elect Donald Trump saw a stronger-than-expected turnout from the key demographic.

"My free advice to Democrats is fire all these consultants, pollsters, and so-called experts that gave you advice on how to reach the Hispanic vote because they don’t know jack, okay?" Rubio said Thursday on "America Reports."

"The truth of the matter is, Hispanic voters are not in favor of illegal immigration, they are not in favor of uncontrolled immigration into our country, they are not in favor of allowing criminals to roam our streets and kill, murder, rape. Hispanic voters are not in favor of high prices that make life unaffordable, and they are not in favor of policies that send our jobs to other countries," he continued.

"That’s it. And you know what? Neither are most Americans," Rubio said. "So here’s the headline: Hispanics, Hispanic Americans are Americans, and they believe and feel about these issues the way all Americans feel, and I think that extends to other communities, as well."

Hispanic and Latino voters played a significant role in propelling Trump to victory in the election, superseding expectations with a stronger-than-anticipated turnout for the GOP candidate. Trump gained 10 points in support from Hispanic-majority counties since 2020, the New York Times reported.

Republicans have highlighted the significance of Trump flipping Miami-Dade County in Florida, one of the largest Latino communities in the nation, winning it by about 2% more than President Biden did in 2020.

The Cuban-American lawmaker from Miami, said it largely came down to policy for Hispanic voters, who share the priorities of "everyday Americans." Democrats were wholly out of touch with the needs of Americans heading into the election, Rubio argued, adding that Hispanic and Latino voters couldn't "give a damn" about the Harris endorsements from Puerto Rican superstars Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez when they are concerned for their safety and with paying their bills on time.

"Our primary identity is not the color of our skin, it is not our ethnicity, it is how we live our life on a daily basis, and it is hard for everyday people. So yeah they had all these great endorsements… Bad Bunny didn’t deliver for Kamala Harris, okay? Jennifer Lopez didn’t deliver for Kamala Harris because the average voter, even in the Hispanic community, they will listen to the guy's music, but they don’t give a damn what he thinks about this because he doesn’t have to pay the bills he has to pay," he said.

"No one is going to murder him [Bad Bunny], some illegal migrant…but they are worried about it because they’re coming to their communities. I think that is what this is proof of, and you are seeing it play out."

"Migrants are coming to their neighborhoods. They're not in Beverly Hills watching some PBS documentary about this. They’re living it every single day," Rubio added.

Rubio, who was once considered a leading contender on Trump's short list for vice president, has been floated for Secretary of State as Trump seeks to fill his Cabinet with qualified leaders that will reinforce his agenda over the next four years.

Asked whether he would accept a Cabinet position, Rubio replied, "I will work with the Trump administration in whatever capacity they feel is best."

He emphasized that he has not spoken with Trump or his team about a potential Cabinet seat.

"I'm not presumptuous to say they're going to pick me," he told "America Reports" co-anchor Sandra Smith, adding, "Donald Trump makes that decision and he makes good decisions about the people that work for him."

