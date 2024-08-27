Portland police to disband Property Crimes Unit, citing staffing issues: 'Not up to our authorized strength'

The Portland, Oregon police department is dissolving its Property Crimes Unit (PCU) amid staffing issues.

Portland police spokesperson Terri Wallo Strauss confirmed to Fox News Digital, "It is correct that we are not up to our authorized strength."

"This is more of a shifting of the work and resources, which is not unusual. Positions get moved around all the time. It rarely makes the news unless it’s significant," Strauss added.

The Portland Police Bureau's PCU investigated burglaries, stolen cars, organized retail crime, and identity theft.

This development prompted concern from business owners. Rhonda Nienburg, the owner of Hendrix and McGuire Optical, had already spent thousands of dollars replacing broken windows and had to add a gate and cameras to enhance security.

"Business owners are the heart and soul of this city," Nienburg told KATU.

"Most small business owners are struggling, and we need you to think about that when you go and dismantle property crimes units," she continued. "It's ridiculous. I'm angry."

Strauss also told Fox News Digital that the police chief's decision was made after leadership within the Bureau's investigative branch brought him a plan to "effectively manage their resources."

The Portland police department has been grappling with a police shortage since 2020 .

The city’s public data shows that the department’s number of sworn officers per year has declined from 1001 in 2019 to 801 this year. There are 80 sworn vacancies as well.

"Due to retirements and promotions, we determined there was a need for more detectives to investigate cases involving some of the most vulnerable persons in our community," Strauss said.

She said that the current vacancies come from the police department's backlog of trainees.

Strauss continued, "We have seen a wave of retirements and separations over the last few years, but we are doing well in our recruitment and hiring efforts and keeping up with attrition. However, it takes 18 months to 2 years to train officers. Currently, we have 94 officers in various stages of training."

Although the unit is being dissolved, the police said they will continue investigating property crimes.

Furthermore, Strauss told Fox News Digital that the three officers under the now disbanded unit will be transferred to the Special Victims Unit and Sex Crimes Unit.

"The Special Victims Unit serves survivors of domestic violence, vulnerable adults, and elder crime victims," Strauss said.

"The Sex Crimes Unit focuses on crimes of sexual violence within the City of Portland, investigating Measure 11 sexual assaults involving victims between the ages of 14 and 64 where the suspect is known to the victim, is a stranger, or in a ’non-family' role, when the crime occurs in the City of Portland," she said.