Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture

Pope Francis reveals he was nearly assassinated during historic Iraq trip

Iraqi police intercepted and neutralized the threats

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Pope Francis announces first Millennial saint Video

Pope Francis announces first Millennial saint

 Fox News chief religion correspondent Lauren Green has the latest on how the canonization will inspire faith among young people on 'America Reports.'

The first-ever Iraq visit by a pope could've ended disastrously, but a foiled assassination plot has enabled Pope Francis to write about the event in retrospect. 

"Almost everyone advised me against that trip," he wrote in his autobiography, reflecting on a 2021 visit to Mosul, Iraq, where a tip from British intelligence made waves through authorities and alerted the Vatican military police to two threats.

A would-be suicide bomber strapped with explosives was headed toward the city with the intent of detonating herself, according to Politico. The second, the pontiff said, was a van containing explosives that had charged toward the same area with the "same intent."

CITING THE GOSPEL, POPE FRANCIS SAYS MIGRANTS ‘MUST BE WELCOMED’ AND ‘INTEGRATED’

Pope Francis speaking

Pope Francis delivers his speech after his traditional Wednesday General Audience at St. Peters Square in Vatican City.  (Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Despite the risk, the visit continued, with Francis insisting he tour the region for its biblical, historical value and meet with the local Christian population.

Mina Al-Oraibi, editor-in-chief of The National newspaper based in Abu Dhabi, wrote at the time that Francis had decided to embark on the 4-day trip to "reinforce the historic and natural place of Christians in Iraq and the Arab world."

Mosul had been captured by the Islamic State group in 2014, but Iraqi forces expelled the extremists three years later, Politico reported, adding that evidence of the conflict and occupation lingered in "much of the city, including its centuries-old Catholic churches," that were left in ruins.

POPE FRANCIS REJECTS TRADITION, OPTS FOR HUMBLE WOODEN CASKET AND BURIAL OUTSIDE VATICAN

Pope Francis mural in Iraq

A member of the Iraqi forces walks past a mural depicting Pope Francis waving next to an Iraqi national flag drawn on a blast wall outside the Syriac Catholic Church of Our Lady of Deliverance in the Karrada district of Iraq's capital Baghdad on March 1, 2021, amidst preparations ahead of the pontiff's visit. (SABAH ARAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis later asked his security detail what had become of the bomb threats, when he learned they had been neutralized.

"The commander replied laconically, ‘They’re no longer here. Iraqi police had intercepted them and made them explode,'" he wrote, reflecting on the moment.

The autobiography titled "Hope" is slated to hit store shelves next month, but Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published excerpts from the writings on Tuesday, reports say.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hundreds of thousands attend Pope Francis mass in Timor Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.