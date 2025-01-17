Piers Morgan cuts mic on woman ranting about 'White man mantra': 'Complete and utter halfwit'

Piers Morgan's show devolved into chaos Thursday after he cut the mic on a guest who bizarrely called him "sweetheart" and "daddy" while repeatedly refusing to answer his questions and dismissed her as a "complete and utter halfwit."

British journalist and filmmaker Myriam François went on a wild rant during a panel discussion on the Israel and Hamas hostage deal on "Piers Morgan Uncensored." When Morgan asked François – a sharp critic of the Jewish state – if she believed Hamas should continue to rule Gaza after the cease-fire is implemented, she refused to give a straight answer.

"Did we come up against the White man mantra of ‘it’s complicated'? I think we did folks!" François said.

Morgan immediately objected to her "skin color jibe" and cut Francois off to ask what "color" she was, prompting her to say that she was "sadly in your camp."

"Are you saying that because we have White skin we can't comment on this?" Morgan asked.

François accused Morgan of portraying himself as a victim and continued on her anti-Israel screed. When Morgan pressed her to answer his initial question of whether Hamas should continue to hold power in the Gaza Strip, she said she couldn’t answer that because she's not Palestinian.

"You seem a world authority on everything Israel’s doing, but you can’t even answer a basic question about whether Hamas should have any power after this," a frustrated Morgan interjected.

"Sweetheart, I just do analysis," Francois replied.

The "Uncensored" host chastised the journalist for her condescending language, saying that he is neither her "sweetheart" nor "daddy." Francois had called Morgan "daddy" earlier in the program when he attempted to restore order to the discussion and stop the panelists from talking over each other.

"You are on this occasion," a grinning Francois shot back.

Morgan again tried to pin the uncooperative guest down over whether she thinks Hamas should continue to reign in Gaza, but François refused to answer his question and repeatedly talked over him. The "Uncensored" host then clearly hit his limit with Francois and told her she'd never be welcome back on his show again.

"Why don’t you try to be an adult? How about you answer this question or shut up? I’m done with you," the host fumed before cutting off François's mic.