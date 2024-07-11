Expand / Collapse search
Ohio Democrat 'closer' to calling on Biden to withdraw: 'Too high of a hill for him to climb'

Biden has refused calls to withdraw from the race following his debate performance

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Ohio Democrat 'closer' to calling on Biden to withdraw: 'Too high of a hill for him to climb' Video

Rep. Landsman is one of several Democrats who are signaling that President Biden should withdraw from the race or risk allowing former President Trump to win in November.

Rep. Greg Landsman of Ohio is one of several members of the Democratic Party who are signaling that President Biden should withdraw from the race or risk allowing former President Trump to win in November. 

"It's becoming increasingly likely that this may be just too high of a hill for him to climb," Landsman said of Biden Thursday in an interview on CNN. 

Nine House Democrats and one Democratic senator have already called on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race since his disastrous performance at the CNN Presidential Debate in Atlanta.

CNN'S JAKE TAPPER STUNNED BY BIDEN CAMPAIGN'S KNOCK AT GEORGE CLOONEY: 'WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?'

Greg Landsman and Joe Biden split image

"We could lose a lot, if not everything, if Trump is re-elected and he has control of all three branches of government," Landsman said. 

"I'm getting closer and closer to – appreciating that as much as I respect Joe Biden and what he's done – that, what Clooney said yesterday was really powerful and that he saved democracy in 2020. He's got to do it again in 2024," Landsman said, referencing Hollywood actor George Clooney's New York Times guest essay that called on Biden to withdraw.

"I had hoped, and still do to some extent, that he can go out and make the case that Donald Trump is unfit to be president, that he is going to undermine, if not destroy our democracy. But that's becoming more and more less likely," Landsman said.

NBC NEWS' CHUCK TODD REVEALS 'SENIOR' CABINET SECRETARY TOLD HIM IN 2022 BIDEN 'CAN'T RUN AGAIN LIKE THIS'

Rep. Greg Landsman

"It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney wrote in a New York Times guest essay on Wednesday, just weeks after raising millions for the Democratic candidate.

"Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign," he continued.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report. 

