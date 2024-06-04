Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Oakland faces blowback for treatment of homeless after shutting down 500 encampments

Oakland officials were blasted by activists for their treatment of the homeless population

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Homelessness can be solved, Newsom doesn’t have the ‘will’: Larry Elder Video

Homelessness can be solved, Newsom doesn’t have the ‘will’: Larry Elder

Former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder reacts to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom touting the state as a ‘national model’ for tackling homelessness on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

City officials in Oakland, California have shut down over 500 homeless encampments in the past three years. However, this crackdown has caused blowback from some residents. 

During the city council’s May 28 "Life Enrichment Committee" meeting, one speaker addressed the city’s encampment management.

"When we speak, y'all don't look at us? When we speak, when we tell you what’s happening at these places, it don’t matter," a gentleman speaking at the podium said.

CALIFORNIA'S POPULATION EXPECTED TO DECLINE AS FLORIDA AND THE CAROLINAS' SOAR IN 2024: SURVEY

Oakland residents

Oakland, California residents blast city officials for their handling of the homelessness crisis.

Oakland officials passed a policy in 2020 to regulate homeless encampments when there were about 140 camps. The policy was created to prohibit encampments in specific areas of the city, including proximity to businesses, schools, playgrounds, traffic lanes, bike paths, housing and playgrounds. 

Any encampments in those prohibited areas were supposed to be vacated, with the city offering shelter before evacuating the camp.

Since then, the city has closed 537 homeless camps with approximately 1,500 remaining, according to a city report

But as Oakland makes efforts to address the issue, advocates complain about the treatment of the homeless population and how the city has yet to fix the problem.

One of the speakers said Oakland officials need to set up a homeless protection board. She raised concern that the police and residents are violating the rights of the homeless.

Homeless encampments line the streets in Oakland, California

Homeless encampments line the streets in Oakland, California on Friday, March 15, 2024. The city remains plagued by homelessness as nearby businesses close their doors due to safety concerns. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

HOMELESS PEOPLE NEED MORE THAN A HOUSE. THEY NEED SOMETHING MONEY CAN'T BUY

"Oakland is known for its tenant protections. I suggest a solution to this, because of the statistics that were shown today, is to provide the same protections in law to the homeless residents in Oakland," she said. "They have a place where they can go to report. They have a place where they can go to get the law so they can know how is their property is supposed to be taken care of."

Another speaker said that forced evictions are a "violation of human rights."

"Invest in solutions. The city has a duty to provide access to restrooms, fresh collections, and proper sanitation facilities for all residents, including those living in encampments," the speaker said.

"Stop criminalizing homelessness," she added.

Homeless encampments line the streets in Oakland, California

Homeless encampments line the streets in Oakland, California on Friday, March 15, 2024. The city remains plagued by homelessness as nearby businesses close their doors due to safety concerns. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A woman stood up at the podium raising concern over the council’s emphasis on clearing the camps.

"If we’re focused on encampment evictions and management, we’re not actually focused on human beings," she said.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn