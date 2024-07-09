MSNBC weekly viewership hits 2024 low during time of crisis for Biden

Americans tuned out MSNBC during last week amid a massive political crisis for President Biden.

MSNBC averaged only 569,000 total day viewers from July 1-7 for its smallest weekly audience of the year. The progressive network also hit a low for the year among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, as MSNBC averaged only 56,000 viewers from the critical category for its worst week of 2024.

MSNBC hemorrhaged viewers as the network has spent much of its time covering concerns about Biden’s mental fitness to serve another term, with several high-profile Democrats and liberal pundits calling for him to step aside and let someone younger face former President Trump in November.

Biden called into MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday and reiterated he has no intention of quitting the race. He clinched the nomination months ago against minimal opposition, but his halting debate showing and reports of behind-the-scenes decline have panicked supporters.

BIDEN CALLS ‘MORNING JOE,’ DENOUNCES MEDIA AND POLITICAL ELITES AS DEMOCRATS WARN OF TRUMP VICTORY

MSNBC helped set the tone of the historic news cycle when hosts Joy Reid and Alex Wagner were visibly concerned about Biden’s ability to defeat Trump following last month’s debate.

MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill said she was heartbroken because Biden "failed" to prove he was fit for office. The next morning, "Morning Joe" namesake Joe Scarborough questioned whether Biden should be running for re-election, but he has since called on Democrats to cool their jets about forcing out their nominee.

While MSNBC’s bleak audience came during the week of July 4, the network averaged 957,000 total day viewers and 103,000 among the demo during the week of Memorial Day, so the network doesn’t always struggle during holidays.

BIDEN DEBATE DEBACLE: 10 EYE-OPENING MEDIA RESPONSES, FROM MSNBC PANIC TO 'THE VIEW' CALLING FOR REPLACEMENT

MSNBC’s worst week of the year, so far, came during the first week of the third quarter. During the second quarter of 2024, MSNBC averaged 810,000 total viewers compared to 1.3 million for Fox News and 618,000 for CNN.

Among the key demo, MSNBC averaged only 83,000 viewers in the critical category, while Fox News averaged 154,000 and CNN managed 85,000 during the second quarter of 2024.

All ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.