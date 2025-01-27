MSNBC guest uses racially charged language in diatribe about White Trump voters

MSNBC guest and justice correspondent for The Nation, Elie Mystal, bashed White voters for helping advance a "disgusting" version of America during an interview Saturday about the first week of President Donald Trump's second term in office.

"This was all written down," Mystal said of Trump's agenda upon entering office. "I don’t like the shock and awe version of this because if you had been paying attention, they wrote it down. They told you exactly what they were going to do and exactly how they were going to do it and a majority of White people voted for this."

Trump has caused consternation among Democrats in his first week after he pardoned over 1,500 prisoners charged for crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

TRUMP'S MOST VULNERABLE NOMINEES RFK JR, TULSI GABBARD GET BACK-TO-BACK HEARINGS

"This is the disgusting version of America that people want," Mystal said.

"And, oh by the way, eggs are still more expensive, so you didn't even get that. Great job, White folks," he added, also referencing the importance of inflation during the election.

"In terms of how we cover it as a media group, we have to stop acting like any of these things have any basis in reality," Mystal continued.

"There is no question about whether or not birthright citizenship is constitutional," he said. "It just is. There is no question about whether or not the Civil Rights Act should apply. It just does."

AFTER RAUCOUS FIRST WEEK IN OFFICE, DONALD TRUMP TO KEEP HIS FOOT ON THE GAS

"Every time the media tries to sane-wash Trump, whitewash Trump, explain Trump, defend Trump, what they are doing is muddying the waters on these issues we have already decided," he continued.

While Trump's first week in office has already been met with anger from Democrats over executive orders relating to Jan. 6 and the deportation of illegal immigrants from the country, his second also looks to be a busy one.

Major policy initiatives that are likely to be addressed are the president's sweeping border security and ongoing deportation initiatives, increasing domestic energy production and advancing a new tax plan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Immigration and deportation activities are expected to continue with border czar Tom Homan and the acting deputy attorney general, Emil Bove, traveling to Chicago on Sunday to witness the stepped-up enforcement actions.

Fox News' Matthew Richter contributed to this report.