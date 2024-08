MSNBC contributor Cornell Belcher shrugged off issues regarding Vice President Kamala Harris going over 30 days without taking a press conference or formal interview.

The Democratic strategist responded to a question from NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Thursday on whether Harris needs to take more interviews before her first debate with former President Trump in September.

"How quickly does she need to start making herself available to do interviews?" Welker asked.

"The truth of the matter is the regular voters actually don't care that much about her not getting interviews. All this time, we've seen her poll numbers are rising. She's taking a conversation directly to people across the states, and the battleground states," Belcher answered.

He continued, "She's gonna do more press because, because she has to, but right now, it's really really important for her to be talking less to us and talking directly to those voters in those battleground states and that's what she's doing."

Though Harris has been avoiding the press, some members of the media have been defending her choice to not sit down for interviews.

CNN's Erin Burnett wondered on Wednesday whether Harris would be better off ignoring interview requests from the media.

MSNBC host Michael Steele similarly said earlier this month that Harris may not need to talk to the press so long as she’s reaching the American people and doing well in the polls without them.

"At what point do you say strategically, ‘Why do I need to talk to you right now? I’m talking to the American people and we’re having a conversation. You’re happy to follow it and to report on it,'" Steele said.

"You know she’s going to sit down at some point. But right now, is there a real need for her to sort of get the imprimatur of the press on her campaign and her efforts when she’s having a very good conversation, seemingly, with the American people without them?" he went on.

Harris has now gone 32 days without holding a formal press conference or sit-down interview since she became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in July.

Earlier this month she spent less than 2 minutes taking questions from reporters outside an airport tarmac after a campaign event. Harris informed them her team was looking to "get an interview scheduled before the end of the month."

