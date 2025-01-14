MSNBC boss Rashida Jones exits network days before Trump returns to White House

MSNBC president Rashida Jones stepped down from her position on Tuesday, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Jones announced her decision on a call with most of the MSNBC staff, according to a source close to the outgoing boss who said talent paid tribute to Jones on the call.

Rebecca Kutler, senior vice president of content strategy, has been named the interim president of MSNBC. Kutler came to MSNBC in 2022 after a lengthy stint at CNN where she once served as Don Lemon’s executive producer.

MSNBC, NBC LEADERS WERE CAUGHT FLAT-FOOTED, OUT OF TOUCH WITH STAFF ON RONNA MCDANIEL FIASCO: INSIDER

Jones’ decision comes days before President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to the White House. She ran the liberal network for nearly four years.

"After four incredible years at the helm of MSNBC and 11 years at NBCU, I have made the decision to pursue new opportunities," Jones wrote to staff.

"I came to this decision over the holidays while reflecting on our remarkable journey and the many successes we’ve achieved together as a team. This has been the most rewarding chapter of my professional career and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished, which has been made possible only by you," she continued. "I am more confident than ever that MSNBC is well-positioned for the future."

Jones will reportedly stay on in an advisory capacity until March.

MSNBC PRESIDENT OPEN TO TRUMP TOWN HALL, ANGERING LIBERALS

MSNBC has been in the news frequently in recent weeks, particularly after "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski irked liberals when they met with Trump after his Election day victory. MSNBC has also seen a significant drop in viewership since Election Day, and the network recently announced Rachel Maddow would return to hosting her program each weeknight for Trump's first 100 days in office, hoping for an accompanying ratings boon.

Late last year, Comcast announced plans to spin off MSNBC and other cable assets into a new company currently called "SpinCo" led by Mark Lazarus. As a result, MSNBC is no longer expected to be tied to NBC News and there has been speculation that a name change is on the table.

"Rashida has expertly navigated MSNBC through a years-long, unrelenting and unprecedented news cycle, all while driving the network to record viewership and making investments in nonlinear businesses. MSNBC is well-positioned for the future, and I am grateful that she will continue to support us during this transition," Lazarus told staff in a memo obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Effective immediately, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Kutler as the interim president of MSNBC, reporting directly to me," he continued. "Rebecca is the ideal leader to guide us through this moment, and I look forward to collaborating with her as we shape our collective future together."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP