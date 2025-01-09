Montage of Senate Democrats pledging to oppose Trump's bad policies mocked as 'cringe'

Senate Democrats released a video on Thursday to message their priorities ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking office, however the video was met with criticism for being out of touch and "cringe."

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. shared the video on his X account and captioned with, "Senate Democrats are here to fight for you."

In the video, Senate Democrats spoke directly to the camera, promising to work with "anyone" that would make life better but would oppose President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans if they "do things to hurt you."

Several Democratic senators, who are from close states or are up for re-election, were noticeably absent from the video. Sens. John Fetterman, Pa., Jeanne Shaheen, N.H., Maggie Hassan, N.H., Ruben Gallego, Ariz., Mark Kelly, Ariz., Jon Ossoff, Ga., Gary Peters, Mich., Chris Murphy, Conn., did not appear in the video.

Conservatives and others on social media mocked the video for being out of touch, with one user saying Democrats are still wondering how they lost the last election and that this video would help them win over voters.

A reporter for the British news outlet, The Guardian, appeared to reluctantly dub the video "kind of cringe."

"They fight for you with the Power of Cringe," college professor and conservative commentator David P. Deavel quipped. He added as an aside, "Senator Booker himself looks like a slightly ornery 7th grader who has been told not to mess up the class video."

"Please go away. you're the worst," Babylon Bee managing editor Joel Berry wrote. In a separate post, he added, "Lolol look at these lizard-faced geriatric stock traders."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote, "So much deference to voters."

"NOW they’re going to fight for workers & their families!?!" Comedian Jimmy Dore asked. "So you’re all done crushing railroad union strikes & flooding the country with millions of desperate people to suppress wages? And all it took was Americans to elect Trump & a Republican congress? Who Knew?!?"

Although the video had some support, with one progressive suggesting the Democratic senators make more like it.

"Give the digital comms staffer who came up with this idea a raise!!! This is brilliant! More of this, please!!" NextGen America press secretary Joana Esquivel cheered. "More of this, please!!"