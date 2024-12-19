Moms call on government to reform the food industry: 'Poison is not partisan'

A group of moms is pleading with the U.S. government to reform the food industry , arguing that "poison is not partisan."

Moms Across America is raising awareness about the harmful impact GMOs and other toxins could have on the health of children.

"I became involved in this fight because I found my two children really struggling with chronic illness, migraines, ADHD and gastrointestinal issues," Moms Across America board member Kelly Ryerson told "The Story" on Monday. "I, myself, have an autoimmune condition. My friends seem to all have autoimmune conditions, and I really started to take a look to see what exactly I am putting in my body."

The organization's founder, Zen Honeycutt, told Fox News that Trump nominee for Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is fighting for the safety of America’s children.

"He has been standing up for Americans for a very long time and what we're seeing is bipartisan support for this food issue," Honeycutt said.

Ryerson and Honeycutt explained that one chemical they are raising awareness about is glyphosate, an active ingredient in a weed killer.

"These pesticides are robbing us of our fertility." Ryerson said. "Very specifically, glyphosate crosses the blood-testes barrier and lands in semen. It kills sperm. So, we wonder why we have sperm counts that are down 50% over the last 50 years."

The Moms Across America founder says they sent five childhood vaccines to be tested and each was positive for glyphosate.

"Having watched RFK, Jr. dig through vast piles of data to come to his different decisions on pesticides, I agree that the same thing should happen with any pharmaceutical drug, including vaccines," Ryerson said. "If they haven't been tested, which is what he claims, and he sued on behalf of all of us to this fact, then I think that we need to look into it and see if they're harmful or not. I mean, that's just common sense. That shouldn't be something that's controversial. Look and see if they're fine or look at if they're causing a problem. That's all."

Honeycutt reminded lawmakers that "poison is not partisan."

"Cancer is not choosy," she said. "It's time for Democrats and Republicans to come together and vote for a man who is risking his life to protect the health of our children and this country."