Michigan rep posts video response to Stephen Colbert's joke about his RNC speech: 'Touché'

Rep. John James, R-Mich., responded Tuesday to "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert's joke mocking a line in his speech at the Republican National Convention.

While delivering a monologue about the RNC, the late-night comedian commented on James’ primetime address Monday night, showing a brief portion.

"America’s the greatest idea there’s ever been," James exclaimed in the clip.

"Greatest idea? Someone obviously hasn’t tried the Taco Bell Big Cheez-It Crunch Wrap Supreme. That’s a good idea," Colbert joked.

On Tuesday night, James responded by posting a video of himself trying a Taco Bell Big Cheez-It Crunch Wrap Supreme for the first time outside a local Taco Bell.

"Touché @StephenAtHome," James wrote. "Tried it... wouldn't go to war for it."

James also showed a sense of humor during his RNC speech. After he took to the stage in Milwaukee, he wasted no time bringing up the Detroit Lions’ playoff run last season in a room likely filled with Green Bay Packers fans.

"Good evening Wisconsin, warmest regards from Detroit – home of the NFC North champion Detroit Lions," James said.

James’ greeting was unsurprisingly met with loud boos from the crowd of Republicans as he quickly shifted back to politics, focusing largely on his experiences overcoming obstacles.

"I firmly believe Americans have not given up on the American dream," James said. "Joe Biden and the Democrats have given up on the American dream. Joe Biden and the Democrats think they know how to spend your money better than you do."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.