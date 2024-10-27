Michelle Obama accuses critics of 'picking apart' Harris' interview answers to distract from Trump's faults

Former first lady Michelle Obama blasted critics of Vice President Harris at a Michigan rally on Saturday, accusing them of nitpicking the Democrat nominee's interview answers as a smokescreen for Trump's track record.

"I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn," she said to a crowd of rallygoers in Kalamazoo.

"I hope that you'll forgive me if I'm a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slumlord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse… All of this while we pick apart countless answers from interviews that he doesn't even have the courage to do, y'all."

She continued, "I am praying that those of us contemplating voting for Trump or not voting at all will snap out of whatever fog we are in. I am praying that we consider the decades of sacrifice and struggle by all of our ancestors, the folks who marched and sacrificed and shed their blood for us. We have to ask ourselves, ‘is a vote for Trump, or no vote at all, the way we honor their lives?’ And if that's the case, that surely doesn't sound like freedom to me."

The former first lady stumped for Harris' cause in the vital swing state, as polls indicate a neck-and-neck race between the candidates with the election showdown just nine days away.

While speaking at the rally, Obama credited Harris for "building a remarkable campaign in record time" and homed in on issues integral to her campaign, including reproductive freedoms.

She also claimed that Trump's track record and "amoral character" would be disqualifying in any other profession.

A day before Obama's stump for Harris, former President Trump taped Joe Rogan's podcast for nearly three hours in an effort to pull in more young male voters. Harris' campaign floated an appearance on the podcast as well, but a spokesperson said she would not appear due to scheduling conflicts, according to Reuters.

Vice President Harris has also gone 98 days without holding an official press conference since becoming the presumptive, then official, Democratic nominee. Former President Trump has contrarily held six news conferences since the beginning of August.

Like the former first lady, former President Barack Obama has also thrown his support behind Harris, calling out voters reluctant to support her at the polls.

The 2024 election is slated to go down to the wire, with all eyes on key swing states – Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona – as polls indicate no clear lead for either candidate.