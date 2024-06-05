Mary Katharine Ham joins Fox News as contributor: ‘I’m glad to be back’

Conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham has joined Fox News Media as a contributor, the company announced on Wednesday.

Ham jumped right back into action on "America’s Newsroom" shortly after the announcement, joining Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino to discuss President Biden’s executive action to combat the border crisis. Hemmer and Perino welcomed Ham, who previously was a contributor for the channel from 2007-2015, back to the Fox News family.

"I’m glad to be back," Ham said before offering thoughts on President Biden’s announcement of a new asylum bar for migrants coming across the southern border when encounters hit a certain level, which has drawn bipartisan backlash.

FOX NEWS VIEWERSHIP DOMINATES COMPETITION DURING MAY, CNN HAS WORST MONTH SINCE 1991 IN KEY DEMOGRAPHIC

"You can’t erase the damage that has been done… you also can’t erase the lack of trust for this administration who did engineer this crisis, which they’re finally, sort of, acknowledging as a crisis. They’ve been confused about it for a long time," Ham continued. "Voters are not confused about it."

Biden signed a proclamation that will temporarily suspend the entry of non-citizens across the southern border once the number of average border encounters exceeds 2,500 a day over seven days, officials said. That will stay in effect until 14 days after there has been a seven-day average of less than 1,500 encounters along the border, but there are several exceptions.

It will not apply to visa holders, unaccompanied children, victims of a "severe form" of trafficking, as well as those who face an acute medical emergency or an imminent threat to life or safety. Ham said the migrant issue is not a "border crisis," but rather a "re-election crisis."

"This is a last-ditch effort to say, ‘Look we’re doing something about this,’" Ham said.

‘IT IS INSULTING’: BIDEN BORDER ORDER TAKES HEAT FROM DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS

In addition to her gig contributing to Fox News, Ham is also a columnist for OutKick and will continue to host her bi-weekly podcast "Getting Hammered." On the podcast, Ham and Victorino Matus break down everything from politics to pop culture.

Ham joined CNN in 2016 but exited the network in 2022 after being suspended for speaking out against former CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin and his infamous Zoom masturbation scandal.

In 2015, Ham co-authored the book "End of Discussion: How the Left’s Outrage Industry Shuts Down Debate, Manipulates Voters, and Makes America Less Free (and Fun)" with Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson. She has also written for a variety of publications, including The Atlantic, USA Today and the New York Post, and she co-moderated a GOP presidential primary debate in 2016 for ABC News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

OutKick and Fox News share common ownership.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report.