Major blue city mayor scolds media asking about Trump being Hitler: 'Enough of this'

NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused the media of being in a 'bubble' that makes them clueless about Americans' real concerns

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
New York Mayor Eric Adams called out the media for asking him "silly questions" about Nazi comparisons instead of the "real issues facing" voters.

New York Mayor Eric Adams condemned the media for asking him about comparisons of former President Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, arguing they are out of touch with the American people.

At his weekly news conference at City Hall Tuesday, Adams bristled at questioning asking whether Trump is fascist, a line of criticism that has especially come to the fore after Trump's recent rally in Madison Square Garden in New York.

"With all that’s going on, to everyday New Yorkers, we’re asking questions that, ‘Is someone a fascist or is someone a Hitler?’ That’s insulting to me. That is insulting," he said. "And I’m not going to engage in that. Everyone needs to turn down the rhetoric. Because after Election Day, we still have to be the United States and not the divided states."

"And so, if people can’t understand there are real issues facing New Yorkers… and I just find it just humiliating that what everyday mom-and-pops are doing and going through across this country, that here we are having this conversation about this silly item," Adams continued. 

Eric Adams gave a speech

New York Mayor Eric Adams gave a speech admonishing the media for reckless Nazi comparisons.

"So, I refuse to participate in that. I’m going to fight for New Yorkers like I’ve done for years and whomever can't understand that, they’re not in the streets. When I’m at these town halls talking to people there, they’re not asking me these silly questions."

Adams went on to warn journalists that they, like many politicians, are in a "bubble" that leaves them out of touch and focused on stories about fascism comparisons instead of common Americans' concerns.

"We are in this bubble, you know, and I know you guys really believe these stories you’re writing. It gives you a lot of clicks. It’s exciting, it gives you headlines. But this is not what New Yorkers and Americans are dealing with, folks," he said. "They are scared of their future. Someone needs to stand up and say ‘enough of this.’" 

He then underlined his point, "Tone down the rhetoric. Let people hear the facts. Let them vote and let’s decide what the next four years are going to be for our city. And that’s my position. I cannot make it any clearer."

trump-oct-28

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Adams slammed Trump's MSG rally on Sunday for promoting "hateful words" from an invited guest speaker, despite Trump's favorable shoutout to the mayor during the event.

Last week, Adams came to Trump's defense amid increasing claims from Trump critics, including Harris, that the 45th president is a "fascist" and similar to Hitler. 

"I have had those comments hurled at me by some political leaders in the city; my answer is ‘No,’" Adams said Saturday when asked about the slams against Trump. 

"I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like. I think, as I have called for over and over again, that the level of conversation, I think we can all dial down the temperature," he added. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.