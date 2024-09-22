Los Angeles Times comes out against popular anti-crime ballot initiative

The Los Angeles Times editorial board urged readers on Sunday to vote no against Proposition 36, a ballot initiative to increase penalties for petty crimes.

Proposition 36 is a reform of the 2014 Proposition 47 initiative that loosened penalties for several drug and theft crimes. Critics of "Prop 47" have frequently pointed to the initiative as the source of the crime wave in California cities.

However, the LA Times defended Prop 47 as "smart" in their opposition of Proposition 36.

"The problems the measure claims to address — retail theft, drug abuse and homelessness — are to some degree intertwined. But despite proponents’ claims, they are unrelated to Proposition 47, a smart 2014 criminal justice reform measure that brought California's theft law in line with other states and made drug possession for personal use a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail," the editorial board wrote.

The publication instead blamed local police for failing to stop crime plaguing the state.

"Police could stop petty thieves now if they made misdemeanor arrests, as they can and sometimes should under current law. But they don’t, because they argue it's not worth their time. They’re asking voters to change the laws to fit their accustomed practices, rather than update their practices to fit the laws they’re asked to enforce. Californians should expect police to follow the law, rather than the other way around," they continued.

The editorial board further criticized Proposition 36 for targeting "people convicted simply for drug possession" by mandating a "treatment-mandated felony" for drug offenders, which it claims would only crowd prisons.

"Proposition 47 has so far saved the state more than $800 million in prison spending, and that money is redirected to carefully monitored anti-recidivism programs, trauma recovery for crime victims and school programs. More felony convictions means lower savings and less spending on prevention and victim services," the LA Times wrote.

The editorial concluded by admitting that the state has a "serious property crime problem" but said Proposition 36 isn't the solution.

"California does have a serious property crime problem, including auto theft and burglaries, and it has recently begun to deal with it using the ample tools currently provided under state law. We do have a serious drug problem that requires a thoughtful response and enormous resources. Proposition 36 pretends the task can be accomplished on the cheap. It can’t. It’s more illusion than solution. Vote no," they wrote.

Although the editorial board criticized Proposition 36, a recent statewide poll found over 70% of likely voters supported reforms to Prop 47 and said they will be voting "yes" in November. This included 63% of Democrats and 85% of Republicans.

Prop 36 will allow felony charges for certain types of drug possession and thefts under $950, if the defendant has two such prior convictions, according to the California Department of State. It will also apply more serious penalties for fentanyl dealers.

