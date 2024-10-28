Washington Post editorial board members step down over decision not to endorse VP Harris

Two Washington Post editorial board members stepped down on Monday over the paper’s decision not to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Post announced on Friday it would not endorse a presidential candidate this year, or in future years, citing a return to the "Democracy Dies in Darkness" paper’s roots. The decision has caused significant turmoil inside the organization, as liberal staffers are outraged and consider the non-endorsement a cowardly abdication of responsibility.

Billionaire owner Jeff Bezos reportedly stepped in and quashed the endorsement of Kamala Harris – the paper has not endorsed a Republican in the past 50 years.

As a result, Washington Post editorial board member David Hoffman has stepped down from the editorial board but plans to remain with the paper, according to a letter he sent editorial page editor David Shipley, that was obtained by NPR. Molly Roberts, another editorial board member, also resigned but will stay at the Post, according to the New York Times.

Hoffman wrote a letter to Post opinion chief David Shipley that he thought the board would continue to voice its values by not openly opposing former President Trump.

"For decades, The Washington Post’s editorials have been a beacon of light, signaling hope to dissidents, political prisoners and the voiceless. When victims of repression were harassed, exiled, imprisoned, and murdered, we made sure the whole world knew the truth. This was a driving force in my 12 years on the Editorial Board, cumulating in our 2023 series, ‘Annals of Autocracy,’ which owed much to your leadership of Opinions," Hoffman wrote.

"Until Friday, I assumed we would apply the same values and principles to an editorial endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. I believe we face a very real threat of autocracy in the candidacy of Donald Trump. I find it untenable and unconscionable that we have lost our voice at this perilous moment," he continued. "I stand against silence in the face of dictatorship. Here, there, everywhere. I am stepping down from the editorial board."

Hoffman added: "While leaving the board, I refuse to give up on The Post, where I have spent 42 years. I believe the reporters, editors and columnists at The Post are determined to fulfill its mission as a pillar of American democracy. I am committed to several important projects now underway, including the expanded effort to support press freedom around the world."

Post columnist Michele Norris and Post editor at large Robert Kagan have already resigned in protest of the paper's decision.

A Washington Post spokesperson declined to comment.

Fox News Digital's David Rutz contributed to this report.