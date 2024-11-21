Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Logan Paul trolls reporter with stunt double in contentious interview: 'Why do you look so different to me?'

'I made zero dollars off these CryptoZoo scam allegations. I don't know how many times I need to say it,' Paul says in the video

Yael Eckstein By Yael Eckstein Fox News
Published
A freelance reporter who works for the BBC sat down with who he believed to be wrestler Logan Paul for an interview, only to discover that his subject was a stunt double wearing an earpiece.

Paul posted a video on Youtube Thursday titled "I trolled the BBC with my lookalike," in which he revealed his process behind preparing a man, identified only as Rodney, to pose as himself in a sit down with journalist Matt Shea.

Shea first contacted Paul for an interview several months ago about allegations surrounding the YouTube star's cryptocurrency dealings as part of a BBC documentary he was working on titled, "Logan Paul: Bad Influence?" Deadline reported. 

LOGAN PAUL SAYS HE WAS ‘WILLING TO STEP IN FOR MIKE TYSON’ TO FIGHT BROTHER JAKE

loan paul

Logan Paul hired a stunt double to troll a journalist for an interview. (Photo provided to Fox News Digital by Logan Paul)

After several unanswered requests, Paul finally agreed to meet Shea at his boxing gym in Puerto Rico, according to the outlet, but it was Rodney, not Paul who showed up for the interview.

"He actually thinks it's me, what a dumba--," Paul says in the video as he speaks into an earpiece in Rodney's ear.

The WWE wrestler, who boasts more than 23 million followers on YouTube, said he flew Rodney to Puerto Rico a day before the interview so the two men could "practice" fooling Shea.

"We had responses ready for anything Matt would throw at us and [we were] ready for any possible outcome," Paul said.

Shea can be seen asking Rodney a number of prepared questions while Paul speaks into a device connected to his earpiece. A few minutes into the interview, Shea seemingly catches on.

"Why do you look so different to me? Is it just me or does he look different?" Shea asked his cameraman.

"I have to say the real Logan Paul looks very different…," Shea, now visibly frustrated, continued. "Is Logan coming?"

"I'm right here bud," Rodney replied.

Shea then concluded the interview and headed for the door without interacting with Paul.

Logan Paul punches Dillon Danis

Logan Paul (left) in action against Dillon Danis during the MF and DAZN: X Series event at the AO Arena, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday October 14, 2023. (Will Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Flustered, frustrated and unaccomplished, the BBC boys were driven out of town. They couldn't leave fast enough," Paul says in the video.

The BBC released a report Wednesday claiming that it had seen "new evidence" that Paul promoted crypto investments without revealing he had a financial interest in them.

Paul, in his video, vehemently denied allegations that he misled fans about cryptocurrency for profit, slamming Shea's BBC documentary as nothing more than a "regurgitated hit piece on a wrestler."

"As I've said before, and I will maintain, I did not scam anyone. I made zero dollars off these CryptoZoo scam allegations. I don't know how many times I need to say it…shut the f--- up," he said.

Shea addressed Paul's stunt on X following the release of the video, writing, "This guy will literally do anything except sit down and respond to the allegations," attaching a link to the documentary about Paul.

Shea did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

