Left-wing pundit slams historian's 'stupidly wrong' election prediction in wild clash: 'Who won, brother?'

Historian Allan Lichtman got into a shouting match with "The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur over his "preposterously stupidly wrong" presidential election prediction model.

Both appeared on a panel for "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Tuesday, where Uygur called out Lichtman for his touted "Keys to the White House" prediction model failing to predict President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

"Look, I debated Professor Lichtman before. I told him his theories about the keys are absurd. I was right. He was wrong. I said he'd lose his keys," Uygur began.

"No, you were not right, and I was not wrong!" Lichtman interrupted. "And that's a cheap shot. And I will not stand for it."

ALLAN LICHTMAN PREDICTS HARRIS AS 2024 WINNER BECAUSE 'DEMOCRATS GOT SMART' AND DID THIS

"Who won, brother? Who won?" Uygur repeated.

"You should not be taking cheap shots at me! You want to make your point, make your point. Don’t make it personal," Lichtman yelled.

"You live in a total world of denial," Uygur replied.

Lichtman went on to claim Uygur’s own followers "trashed" the liberal host's argument and supported the historian, a claim Uygur dismissed.

"You don't know anything. You don't know anything," Uygur repeated.

"You attacked me personally!" Lichtman yelled back.

"You’re just so deluded—" Uygur said.

Lichtman replied, "Oh right, I've only been a professor for 51 years, published 13 books. How many books have you published then? No, because you're personally attacking me again. Say whatever you want, but I'm not going to stand for personal attacks."

"But brother, you got it wrong! You were preposterously stupidly wrong!" Uygur yelled back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Don’t call me stupid! I admitted I was wrong. I don't need you to call me stupid," Lichtman said as it continued to devolve into chaos.

Other panel members, including host Piers Morgan, were seen laughing at the display.

"Okay. Can I just say it's great to see you Democrats all getting along so well," Morgan remarked.

Uygur later insisted Lichtman "shut up" and let "someone who knows what they’re doing talk."

"I will not sit here and stand for personal attacks, for blasphemy against me. You don't need to do that," Lichtman said.

"Blasphemy against you?" Uygur erupted. "Who the hell are you? Are you Jesus Christ, you loser?"

Lichtman, an election forecaster who had previously correctly predicted nearly every presidential race since 1984, developed a formula that is used to make predictions about presidential elections. He predicted, after the Democratic National Convention, that Vice President Kamala Harris would win the White House this cycle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lichtman's "Keys to the White House" consisted of 13 true or false questions that he believed establish a strong indication of who will be named the victor on election night. Each question is asked about the two dueling nominees; if "true" they are given a "key," and if "false," their competitor receives the point.

Fox News' Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.