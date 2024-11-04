LAURA: This is Trump's level of sheer grit, energy and endurance

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on the 2024 presidential election season the night before the big day on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Hours before the polls open, this long, very strange campaign is almost finished. Now, for many reasons, the "Angle" is feeling very positive tonight and so should you. Now, even though I've known Donald Trump for (I cannot believe I'm saying this) 25 years, long before he ever got into politics, I don't believe I have ever admired him as much as I do right now.

PROTESTERS INTERRUPT KAMALA HARRIS' MICHIGAN RALLY: ‘NO MORE GAZA WAR!’

Now, what you've witnessed these past few years, you will never see again in American politics: Trump's level of sheer grit, energy and endurance and, you bet, his fighting spirit. Now, we all remember that fateful July day with blood running down his face. He pumped his fist and shouted, "Fight, fight, fight," seen on t-shirts and hats.

He said that not just because he wanted to show the country that he was OK, but because he wanted all of us to be OK, too, and to stay strong. We will, because we have him fighting for us.