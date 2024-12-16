Expand / Collapse search
LAURA: A real president answers questions

Trump's presser started with great news for America, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Trump has been the most transparent politician in modern history

 Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on President-elect Donald Trump's relationship with the press on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham discusses President-elect Donald Trump’s relationship with the press on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: A real president answers questions. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." All right, pop quiz. How many hours plus long solo press conferences do you think Joe Biden has held in the past year?

KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN AIDES SUGGEST TRUMP'S SIT-DOWN WITH JOE ROGAN TO BLAME FOR HER NOT JOINING PODCAST 

If you answered zero, you were correct. Well, Trump's press conference today lasted nearly 70 minutes and started with some great news for America. 

Trump has been the most transparent politician in modern history. He tells us what he thinks, and he does what he says. No one's perfect, but who has even come close? He's never afraid to take questions from an adversarial press. Today was just another reminder of the fun we're going to have over the next four years.  

