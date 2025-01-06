LAURA: A new year and new wins for America

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on optimism under President-elect Donald Trump on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: First, new year, new wins. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." I hope you all had a blessed Christmas and a happy New Year. Our family, and I hope yours, felt like we all had a lot to celebrate and be grateful for.

I hope you also got some rest, too, because after the last four years, hey, we all needed it, but now we're done with being on the defensive, and we're all ready to get to work.

Right now, tonight, America is in the strongest position that we've been in, in decades, to be able to restore the country and return power back to the people where it always belonged. The election was certified today, and Kamala had to preside.

It was a sight to behold. Now, Democrats spent over $1 billion. They threw everything they could at Trump, trying to put them in jail. Yet the result is Republicans control every branch of government and have a historic opportunity to govern. Now, of course, we're all going to have our disagreements, but no one, and I mean no one, should forget that without Donald Trump, there would be no GOP majority. So, his nominees and his proposals deserve some serious deference.