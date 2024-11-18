Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump has leverage and political capital, and he intends to use it

Trump embodies authenticity, Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to President-elect Trump getting vocal support from voters following his victory on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to excitement about President-elect Trump’s second term on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Right now, Trump has leverage and political capital, and he intends to use it. Strength and perseverance against all odds, an independent fighting spirit, authenticity--Trump embodies all of it.  

LEE THREATENS TO NOT SEAT CASEY IN SENATE IF HE CONTINUES REFUSAL TO CONCEDE 

That's why so many young people like him. The cultural figures who want to remain relevant beyond their little bubbles should pay attention. Try opening your ears, your eyes, learning more about why former Democrats join the Trump movement, why young people are suddenly following politics again, why young African American men see the Republican Party in an entirely new light.

And what about the Hispanic vote? What about it? And why pro athletes are no longer afraid of having a little Trump fun. 

Now, the cultural left applauded, remember, Colin Kaepernick taking a knee and lectured America on race? Surely, they can find a way to love the "Trump Dance."  

