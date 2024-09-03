LAURA INGRAHAM: This strategy could cost Democrats 'dearly' in November

Fox News host Laura Ingraham predicts the "hide the candidate routine" Democrats are playing with Vice President Kamala Harris will cost them at the polls in November on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: As "The Angle" predicted, the state of the race shows us that Kamala Harris' post-DNC bump amounted to kind of a dead cat bounce — in other words, nothing. In fact, if anything, Donald Trump is now the candidate who has the momentum edge. Nate Silver, the polling analyst/guru, has done an extensive analysis, and as of today, he has Trump with a 56.7% chance of winning the presidency versus Harris with a 43% chance.

…

Of course, on the key issues — the economy, inflation, immigration — President Trump has a clear advantage. Of course, the Democrats have the media, and, of course, they have a lot of money.

44 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS YET TO DO FORMAL PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

There are still drop boxes you're going to worry about and last-minute court cases. We'll get into that, but they don't have a candidate who can actually do the job.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We know the chaos that such a situation created with Biden. So, for pulling this "hide the candidate" routine, again, it should cost Democrats dearly in November.