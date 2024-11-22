Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: The result of Democrats' failures on 'innocent Americans' is 'heartbreaking'

Democrats are 'trying to ride the idea that they didn't lose by that much,' Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
WARNING: Graphic content—Fox News host Laura Ingraham examines the left's response to its 2024 election loss on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes Democrats’ self-reflection after their 2024 presidential and congressional election losses on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: The key here is why they're trying to ride the idea that they didn't lose by that much, because that narrative suggests the Democrats really don't believe they need to make big changes to their approach — certainly not to the issues that people care about most. 

Why should they? The victory wasn't that big for the Republicans.  

If they only lost because Biden dropped out late, or because Trump's appeal is sui generis, or because Harris wasn't a good communicator, then what they face as a party is really — if that's their thinking — just a personality, or maybe a comms problem. 

Well, the problem, of course, for that is they were wrong on substance, wrong on the economy, wrong on war, wrong on the culture and wrong on the border. The results for innocent Americans have been heartbreaking. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.