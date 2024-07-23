Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris couldn't do her fake reboot without some help

Democrats damaged the country, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Kamala Harris is the same ol' 'Razzle Dazzle'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the vice president's leadership as she hopes to secure the DNC nomination on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats’ efforts to "repackage" Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: To support Kamala Harris after she's been Biden's vice president for almost four years requires us to enter a suspended reality. It's a political fantasy land, one where she doesn't have a record of utter failure on the economy, the border and, of course, inflation. 

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE DISMISSES CONCERNS BIDEN CAN'T FINISH HIS TERM: 'I THINK IT'S RIDICULOUS'  

Now, although she ran a horrid 2020 primary campaign, although as VP she hit at — what, 92% staff turnover in three years? — they're trying hard to repackage her as a force to be reckoned with, a female Barack Obama. 

Of course, Kamala couldn't do her fake reboot without some help... 

Let's be clear: This is all propaganda. It's all hype. It's meant to distract voters from the damage that the Democrats have done to our country, but of course, Americans — you know, we actually live in the real world — and nothing Kamala said today in Wisconsin about key issues tracked with her and Biden's own record. 

