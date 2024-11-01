Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris' campaign is left with 'lies, phony outrage and hoaxes'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham deems Democrats' reaction to former President Trump's Liz Cheney comments as "phony outrage" after he suggested she should have "nine barrels shooting at her" on "The Ingraham Angle." 

Trump national press secretary Karoline Leavitt later released a statement that he was "clearly explaining that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them, rather than go into combat themselves."

LAURA INGRAHAM: When you can't defend your record or show how your policies are going to lead to more peace, more prosperity — what are you left with? Lies, phony outrage and hoaxes. 

Right through the home stretch of this campaign, that's all Kamala Harris is offering to voters. Now, Trump rightly tags Liz Cheney — the future Pentagon chief if Kamala wins — as being a war zealot, and made an off-hand comment about how easy it is to send other people off to fight your wars.

TRUMP CRITICISM OF LIZ CHENEY AS ‘RADICAL WAR HAWK’ FRAMED AS CALL FOR VIOLENCE BY ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’ MEDIA

DONALD TRUMP: "She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let's see how she feels about it — you know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building and saying, 'Oh, gee, well, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy,' but she's a stupid person."

Left: Former President Donald Trump; Right: Former Rep. Liz Cheney

The Trump campaign said it was clear that the former president was "explaining that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them." (Left: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images; Right: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images)

Now, everyone knows what Trump meant, and it was clear. He wasn't saying she should be executed or put before a firing squad. It's a lot of what they used to say about George W. Bush and other Republicans who hadn't been in combat.

Now, with the whole election on the line, the decision to double down on emphasizing the importance of Liz Cheney to a future Harris administration? It strikes me as very risky.

What happened to all the joy?

So, instead of running on an optimistic, issues-based campaign, Harris, again, has decided to embrace another vicious lie to scare voters, mostly women. That's how little she thinks of you. She knows it's all a lie. 

And yet, Kamala Harris — who's supposedly qualified to be president — is repeating it anyway… 

It makes perfect sense that in this long, tedious continuum of smears, they end this campaign with another lie — and it's a big one — and phony outrage over poor Liz Cheney. 

