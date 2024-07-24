Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris' campaign has 'no real substance'

We need a 'real president' — not a 'figurehead,' Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: When you look into Kamala Harris' record, things get ugly really fast Video

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Americans would be 'floored' by how much worse things could get under Vice President Kamala Harris on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham predicts a shallow campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris’ election on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Theatrics, celebrity endorsements, manufactured enthusiasm — that is going to be the mainstay of the Harris campaign. It's all razzle dazzle and no real substance… 

Don't for a millisecond get sucked into the Kamala cult of cool, the Kamala meme factory on social media. There's apparently one pretty smart Democrat, I think, who has doubts about whether she can win.  

ADAM SCHIFF CLAIMS HE WASN'T PART OF 'COORDINATED EFFORT' TO FORCE BIDEN OUT

Remember, we've heard for years that the Obamas didn't really think much of Joe Biden, didn't think he was very smart. Well, imagine what they think of Kamala — yikes. 

Now, more than ever, in a dangerous world, with an over-leveraged United States, we need a real president — not a figurehead who answers only to her donors and the far, far left. 

