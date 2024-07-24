LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris' campaign has 'no real substance'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham predicts a shallow campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris’ election on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Theatrics, celebrity endorsements, manufactured enthusiasm — that is going to be the mainstay of the Harris campaign. It's all razzle dazzle and no real substance…

Don't for a millisecond get sucked into the Kamala cult of cool, the Kamala meme factory on social media. There's apparently one pretty smart Democrat, I think, who has doubts about whether she can win.

ADAM SCHIFF CLAIMS HE WASN'T PART OF 'COORDINATED EFFORT' TO FORCE BIDEN OUT

Remember, we've heard for years that the Obamas didn't really think much of Joe Biden, didn't think he was very smart. Well, imagine what they think of Kamala — yikes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP