LAURA INGRAHAM: JD Vance is helping to lead the new Republican coalition

LAURA INGRAHAM: Perhaps the most important takeaway from the VP showdown is how Trump's judgment in picking him in the first place was totally vindicated.

Now, let's be clear: No one but Trump would have picked Vance , who was most definitely not the choice of the Senate leadership, even though when pressed by a Huffington Post reporter at the DNC, Mitch McConnell did call Vance a great choice.

REACTIONS ROLL IN FOR VP DEBATE AS CRITICS GIVE VANCE A WIN OVER WALZ

Well, I don't say this too often, but Sen. McConnell was right, but this was a hard choice. It was controversial. It was a controversial decision at the time, but Trump was willing to take the slings and arrows in order to name Vance as his number two, because it was someone who actually believed in the America First agenda…

For years, the media poisoned minds against Trump. Remember, even Vance was a strong critic, but press matters less these days. Now with Trump, Vance is helping to lead the new Republican coalition. People ask me, "How would you describe this new coalition?" I'd say, "optimistic and pragmatic, patriotic and peace-seeking." American families first, America first.