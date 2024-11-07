LAURA INGRAHAM: This is 'incredibly encouraging' for Republicans

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asks whether Democrats "really show signs of understanding" why Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's not even been 48 hours since we learned that Donald Trump blew the doors off the presidential race , and our so-called experts, they kind of remain in a suspended state of shock — shocked by President Trump's strength across pretty much all demographic groups…

Well, not only did Trump grow his support among Hispanics, among young people, African American men — he grew his support in deep blue states that he lost.

In New York, where Trump lost by almost 23 points in 2020, on Tuesday, he cut that margin in half, and then in New Jersey in 2020 — and we saw a little bit of this with that governor's race that was so close — Trump lost by a whopping 16 points to Biden, but this time he came within 5 points of Harris.

This is incredibly encouraging for Republicans. Now, basically the same story in Illinois, where Trump also cut his deficit there by about a half. So, as these numbers settle in, you have to wonder, do Democrats or their informal advisers — they recognize some of the problems, you could hear that in those clips that we played — do they really show signs of understanding what substantively went wrong?