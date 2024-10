Fox News host Laura Ingraham decries the left's "ludicrous" fascism accusations against former President Trump, saying they don't even "merit a serious response" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: More than 25 million Americans have already voted, and we knew that if things started to look kind of positive for Trump, the Harris hit squad would need an October surprise, but we didn't think it would be October 1943.

TRACKING KAMALA HARRIS' POLICY REVERSALS: A COMPREHENSIVE LIST OF KEY ISSUE FLIP-FLOPS

Well, I guess Democrats' fear-mongering about abortion wasn't quite getting it done for them, so they dropped the F-bomb. Yeah, their closing argument is that the man with Jewish grandchildren, a Jewish daughter who is a stalwart friend of Israel, is a closet fascist who invokes Hitler. Who knew Trump was such a talented actor?

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP