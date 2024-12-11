LAURA INGRAHAM: Encouraging young people to hate their country is a recipe for societal unrest

Fox News host Laura Ingraham digs into UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione’s education and calls out radicalism in academia on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: We don't know why Luigi Mangione allegedly felt justified in blowing away a healthcare CEO in a midtown Manhattan sidewalk, but we do know the poisonous teachings of radical revolutionaries echo throughout the lecture halls of our top schools.

These revolutionaries view capitalists as oppressors who need to be crushed by any means necessary.

So, whenever the curtain is pulled back at these elite schools, what do we see? Well, we often see antisemitism, anti-capitalism and, yes, anti-Americanism go unchallenged and then passed off as enlightened discourse. Encouraging young people to hate their country — it's a recipe for societal unrest , ignorance and even violence.

It's not education — it's indoctrination. I hope that President Trump finds a way to strip federal funding of any university that refuses to stop this madness.