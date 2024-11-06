Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: Donald Trump's 'stunning victory' was a 'total political vindication'

Laura Ingraham says 'no one else' could have pulled off this win

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Americans saw Trump fight for them, and now they fight for him Video

Laura: Americans saw Trump fight for them, and now they fight for him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on President-elect Trump's victory in the 2024 election on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls elites who counted out President-elect Trump since his first time running for office "venal" and "selfish" after his "stunning victory" on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: These past nine years have been a total blur, because from the day that Donald Trump came down that golden escalator back in 2015 right up until yesterday afternoon, the elites counted him out.

But they weren't content to beat Donald Trump in a fair election. They needed their insurance policies with corrupt prosecutions. And in this maniacal mission, they abused our government institutions. They destroyed the credibility of the FBI, the DOJ, state DA offices, the House of Representatives — even the NIH.

How venal and how selfish they all were. 

DONALD TRUMP ELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

But last night's stunning victory — it wasn't just a personal triumph for President Trump and his family, who have all gone through hell, by the way — it was a complete and a total political vindication of his first-term record and of his current agenda. 

So, it turns out that you can't allow a migrant invasion; you can't drive up inflation, food and gas prices and blow $200 billion in Ukraine and expect to win the presidency. Democrat strategists knew that both Kamala's record and her personality — they weren't very popular…

Trump smiles after 2024 victory

President-elect Trump stands on stage with Melania Trump, as Lara Trump watches, at an Election Night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP    

Tonight, I say, "Bravo, Donald Trump." No one else could have pulled this off. And now, the hard work begins. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.