LAURA INGRAHAM: Donald Trump's 'stunning victory' was a 'total political vindication'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls elites who counted out President-elect Trump since his first time running for office "venal" and "selfish" after his "stunning victory" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: These past nine years have been a total blur, because from the day that Donald Trump came down that golden escalator back in 2015 right up until yesterday afternoon, the elites counted him out.

But they weren't content to beat Donald Trump in a fair election. They needed their insurance policies with corrupt prosecutions. And in this maniacal mission, they abused our government institutions. They destroyed the credibility of the FBI, the DOJ, state DA offices, the House of Representatives — even the NIH.

How venal and how selfish they all were.

DONALD TRUMP ELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

But last night's stunning victory — it wasn't just a personal triumph for President Trump and his family, who have all gone through hell, by the way — it was a complete and a total political vindication of his first-term record and of his current agenda.

So, it turns out that you can't allow a migrant invasion; you can't drive up inflation, food and gas prices and blow $200 billion in Ukraine and expect to win the presidency. Democrat strategists knew that both Kamala's record and her personality — they weren't very popular…

Tonight, I say, "Bravo, Donald Trump." No one else could have pulled this off. And now, the hard work begins.