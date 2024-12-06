Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

LAURA INGRAHAM: DOGE will show Americans a lot about what a joke DC has become

Ingraham praises the incoming agency's co-leader Elon Musk as Jobs, Ford and Einstein 'rolled into one person'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: With DOGE, Americans will learn a lot about what a joke DC has become Video

Laura: With DOGE, Americans will learn a lot about what a joke DC has become

Fox News host Laura Ingraham outlines her expectations for the incoming Department of Government Efficiency and how it will expose the 'bureaucratic onion' on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham anticipates the incoming Department of Government Efficiency peeling back the "bureaucratic onion" to reveal what federal officials are really up to on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Making government more responsive to the taxpayers is a noble and necessary pursuit. 

And if anyone can make headway, it's billionaire innovator Elon Musk — I mean, the guy is like Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein and Henry Ford all rolled into one person. If he can get a massive rocket off the launchpad, certainly he can make real progress on Capitol Hill working with the DOGE caucus.

CONSERVATIVES WORRY CONGRESS WON'T HAVE ‘SPINE’ FOR SPENDING OVERHAUL AFTER DOGE MEETINGS

But to all the naysayers out there, well, we know what Kamala Harris' approach would have been: She would have borrowed and printed money until the world decided to stop lending to the United States altogether. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

But as DOGE peels back the bureaucratic onion, Americans are going to learn a lot about what a joke Washington has become. Do you know that most federal workers have never returned to the office post-COVID? 

This article was written by Fox News staff.