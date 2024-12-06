LAURA INGRAHAM: DOGE will show Americans a lot about what a joke DC has become

Fox News host Laura Ingraham anticipates the incoming Department of Government Efficiency peeling back the "bureaucratic onion" to reveal what federal officials are really up to on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Making government more responsive to the taxpayers is a noble and necessary pursuit.

And if anyone can make headway, it's billionaire innovator Elon Musk — I mean, the guy is like Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein and Henry Ford all rolled into one person. If he can get a massive rocket off the launchpad, certainly he can make real progress on Capitol Hill working with the DOGE caucus.

CONSERVATIVES WORRY CONGRESS WON'T HAVE ‘SPINE’ FOR SPENDING OVERHAUL AFTER DOGE MEETINGS

But to all the naysayers out there, well, we know what Kamala Harris' approach would have been: She would have borrowed and printed money until the world decided to stop lending to the United States altogether.

But as DOGE peels back the bureaucratic onion, Americans are going to learn a lot about what a joke Washington has become. Do you know that most federal workers have never returned to the office post-COVID?