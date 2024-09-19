LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats' plan isn't 'pure joy' — it is 'plain evil'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says more voters "see the vindictiveness of the Democrats' plan" each day on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Women and children being trafficked — Kamala Harris doesn't care. Turns out... they're not just punishing Americans with their border policy — they're also punishing migrant children as well, and women.

So, I don't think those poor kids who are trafficked or forced to do sex work, do we think any of them are feeling all that "Kamala and Tim joy" right now? Americans, though, I think are waking up. Voters in the border state of Nevada are turning toward Trump …

This is why Kamala Harris needs to make this race about everything but the issues and why the voters overwhelmingly believe Trump is the only candidate who can stop this migrant invasion…

