Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats' plan isn't 'pure joy' — it is 'plain evil'

Laura says Democrats want to guarantee a 'supermajority for generations'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Democrats' plan is to overwhelm America and punish our middle class and elderly Video

Laura: Democrats' plan is to overwhelm America and punish our middle class and elderly

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats' response to the border crisis on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says more voters "see the vindictiveness of the Democrats' plan" each day on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Women and children being trafficked — Kamala Harris doesn't care. Turns out... they're not just punishing Americans with their border policy — they're also punishing migrant children as well, and women. 

So, I don't think those poor kids who are trafficked or forced to do sex work, do we think any of them are feeling all that "Kamala and Tim joy" right now? Americans, though, I think are waking up. Voters in the border state of Nevada are turning toward Trump

DEMOCRATS, PUNDITS LINK TRUMP'S OWN RHETORIC TO SECOND ATTEMPT ON HIS LIFE: 'VERY BIG PART OF THE PROBLEM' 

This is why Kamala Harris needs to make this race about everything but the issues and why the voters overwhelmingly believe Trump is the only candidate who can stop this migrant invasion…

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

We know what she did to America, and we know why she did it, and why Mayorkas and Biden did it as well. And more voters every day see the vindictiveness of the Democrats' plan: resettle as many foreigners into the country, especially in conservative districts, as fast as possible; punish the residents; change the electorate; reward the donors with cheap labor; and then guarantee a Democrat supermajority for generations. That's not pure joy — it's just plain evil. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.